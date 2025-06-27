Street Furniture Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Street Furniture Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The global street furniture market is projected to witness substantial growth, from $9.86 billion in 2024 to $13.47 billion in 2029, thanks to increasing urbanization, evolving real estate industry, and the rising demand for outdoor living spaces. This report examines these market drivers and provides an insightful analysis of the market size, major industry players, future trends, and regional insights.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Street Furniture Market?

The phenomenal growth in the street furniture market size has primarily been spearheaded by rising urbanization. Urbanization, referred to as the shift of population from rural areas to urban areas, results in increased city expansion and development. This has led to a surge in the demand for street furniture, which contributes to the aesthetic appeal of public spaces, enhances the quality of life, and supports the infrastructure needs of growing urban populations.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Street Furniture Market?

A prominent trend in the forecast period is marked by the innovation and introduction of multifunctional outdoor furniture options. The street furniture segment holds immense research and development opportunities, owed to the escalating popularity of outdoor entertainment, surging investments in urban infrastructure, and the ever-evolving landscape of e-commerce and online shopping. Trends to watch in street furniture include advancements in technology and materials, a focus on sustainability, environmentally-friendly solutions, the integration of smart technology, and a stronger emphasis on aesthetics and placemaking.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Street Furniture Market Share?

The street furniture market is dominated by key industry players such as JCDecaux SA, Keter Group B.V., Daktronics Inc., Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP, Brown Jordan International Inc., Strugal Sistemas de Carpintería S.L., Landscape Forms Inc., Broxap Limited, Falco UK Ltd., Agio International Company Ltd., and many others. These companies are focused on enhancing urban environments with innovative solutions, including urban furniture. Such functional and aesthetic objects placed in public spaces like streets, parks, and plazas contribute to the city's beautification and people's comfort.

How Is The Global Street Furniture Market Segmented?

Segmentation of the global street furniture market can be classified into product-wise division including Wood Furniture, Plastic Furniture, Metal Furniture, and Other Products. In terms of application, the market is divided as Benches And Seats, Street Lightings And Traffic Signals, Barriers And Bollards, and Other Applications. Furthermore, by end-users, the market is separated into Commercial and Residential segments.

What Are The Leading Region In The Street Furniture Market?

Geographically, the largest market for street furniture in 2024 was Asia-Pacific. However, North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The street furniture market report encapsulates insights into varied regions-- Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, while also covering several countries - Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

