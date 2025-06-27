CBD Wine Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 21.1% to Reach US$ 371.7 Million by 2035

CBD Wine Market to Hit USD 371.7 Million by 2035, Driven by Wellness Trends, Legal Progress, and Demand for Non-Alcoholic, Functional Beverages.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global CBD wine market is projected to grow from USD 40.7 million in 2024 to USD 371.7 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.This market is gaining momentum as consumers increasingly seek wellness-focused, non-alcoholic options that offer relaxation without intoxication. By blending the calming properties of CBD with the elegance of wine, these products attract health-conscious millennials and sober-curious consumers. As legal frameworks evolve and demand for functional beverages rises, CBD wine is carving out a distinct and influential niche in the global beverage industry.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Drivers of the CBD Wine MarketThe CBD wine market is being propelled by the convergence of wellness-focused lifestyles and the rise of premium, non-alcoholic beverage trends. Consumers are increasingly seeking relaxation and therapeutic benefits from low- or no-alcohol options, and CBD wine caters to this demand by offering calming effects without intoxication. This appeals particularly to health-conscious, urban, and high-income demographics.Beyond traditional dispensaries, brands are strategically expanding into wellness spas, organic food stores, and curated online platforms—targeting consumers who prioritize exclusivity and quality. These premium distribution channels help position CBD wine as a lifestyle product with higher profit potential. As legal regulations evolve and consumer awareness of CBD’s benefits grows, the market is expected to expand across both niche and mainstream segments.Regional Trends of the CBD Wine MarketNorth America stands as the most advanced and innovation-driven region in the CBD wine market. In the United States, progressive state-level cannabis laws and a base of early adopters have fostered strong growth. Cities like San Francisco, Denver, and Austin lead in retail innovation, with wellness lounges and craft winemakers creating localized demand for CBD-infused wines.Europe shows mixed progress due to varying national regulations. However, countries such as the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands are emerging as key hubs for pilot launches. Supportive regulatory environments and a culturally rooted appreciation for artisanal wine enhance consumer acceptance, especially when paired with natural CBD infusions in functional beverage formats.Asia-Pacific offers high growth potential but is challenged by regulatory barriers. Australia is actively developing the CBD beverage market with localized production and niche branding. In Japan, an aging, health-focused population presents a promising market, though broader regional adoption is hindered by strict regulations, necessitating cautious entry strategies and strong local partnerships.Challenges and Restraining Factors of the CBD Wine MarketThe CBD wine market faces several key hurdles that limit its scalability and broader accessibility. One of the most significant barriers is regulatory fragmentation. Many regions lack clear guidelines on acceptable CBD levels in alcohol-based products, creating uncertainty for producers and limiting opportunities for cross-border distribution and mainstream retail partnerships.Another major challenge lies in technical formulation. Maintaining consistent CBD concentrations while preserving the taste, aroma, and appearance of wine requires sophisticated processing methods. Without proper emulsion stability, issues like separation or flavor degradation can arise, leading to product inconsistency, reduced consumer trust, and potential regulatory complications.Competitive AnalysisKey players in the CBD wine market include House of Saka, Viv & Oak, Rebel Wine Co. UK, Burdi W., CannaVines, Bodegas Santa Margarita, Drinksipc, Hempfy, River Organics, and Wines of Uruguay.The market is gaining momentum as consumers gravitate toward functional beverages that combine wellness benefits with lifestyle appeal. Innovation is centered on the use of organic ingredients, low-alcohol formulations, and full-spectrum hemp extracts. Success in this space hinges on flavor development, eye-catching packaging, regulatory adherence, and a strong wellness-oriented brand position. As competition from CBD beers and THC-infused beverages intensifies, brands are focusing on refining product quality and boosting consumer education. Differentiation through sustainability, sensory experience, and distinct brand identity is becoming increasingly important in this emerging segment.Recent DevelopmentsIn March 2025, Wana Brands debuted its THC-infused hemp beverages at Total Wine & More in Minnesota. Launched under the Wana Beverages line, the drinks contain 5 mg of hemp-derived THC and botanical terpenes, marking Wana’s first entry into alcohol retail with a focus on accessible, low-dose cannabis experiences.In February 2025, Health Advance entered the THC beverage space via a social equity partnership with Brenden Jones, co-founder of Jones Soda’s Mary Jones line. This strategic alliance aims to scale cannabis beverage production, leverage brand recognition, and expand access to flavorful, socially driven THC-infused drinks.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of CBD Wine MarketBy Source :Hemp-derivedMarijuana-derivedBy Product Type :Low-alcoholNo-alcoholBy Packaging :Glass BottlesCansBy Distribution Channel :On-tradeOff-tradeBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:According to Fact.MR, the global CBD gummies market was valued at US$ 1.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1%, reaching US$ 26.41 billion by 2033.The global ice cream stabilizer market will be valued at US$ 1,285.8 million by 2024 end and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.8% to end up at US$ 2,482.5 million by 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 