Zamnesia Launches Seeds for Change to Support Beloved Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zamnesia, a trusted leader in premium cannabis genetics and culture, is proud to announce the launch of Seeds for Change, a philanthropic initiative dedicated to raising funds for Beloved Asheville, a grassroots nonprofit addressing homelessness, food insecurity, and social justice in the region.As part of this campaign, 100% of the profits from Zamnesia's signature strain, Blue Ridge Haze Autoflower , will be donated directly to Beloved Asheville. This act of solidarity supports the organization's ongoing recovery efforts following the impact of Hurricane Helene and reflects Zamnesia’s commitment to meaningful community engagement.Developed in-house by Zamnesia, Blue Ridge Haze Autoflower is a standout variety known for its citrus-forward flavor profile, striking purple coloration, and uplifting effects. It is cultivated as a tribute to the Blue Ridge region's resilient spirit and deep-rooted culture."Seeds for Change is about more than genetics or cultivation," said a Zamnesia spokesperson. "It’s about sowing compassion and empowering a community that has shown incredible strength in the face of adversity. We’re honored to stand with Beloved Asheville."The Seeds for Change campaign aims to create lasting impact by aligning cannabis culture with real-world change. By purchasing Blue Ridge Haze Autoflower, customers become part of a movement dedicated to regeneration and healing.Beloved Asheville’s grassroots projects include the creation of deeply affordable housing villages, mobile street pantries, and culturally rooted wellness programs. Their holistic and hands-on approach is essential to building community resilience and equity."We believe that every seed we plant carries the potential for transformation — in gardens and in neighborhoods," said the Zamnesia team. "With Seeds for Change, we hope to inspire a wave of purposeful giving and conscious cultivation."For more information on the Seeds for Change initiative, and to learn how your purchase can contribute, visit the official Zamnesia US store About Beloved AshevilleBeloved Asheville creates innovative solutions to some of the community’s toughest challenges, including homelessness, food access, and racial equity. Powered by creativity and love, they engage neighbors in building a better future for all.About ZamnesiaZamnesia is one of Europe and North America's premier sources for high-quality cannabis seeds, lifestyle gear, and cultivation tools. The brand blends expertise, authenticity, and social purpose to help people grow with intention.Website: www.zamnesia.com Address: 76 Jupiter Road 28787 NC, Weaverville

