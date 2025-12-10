Moto Speeds LLC Launches Custom Matching Motorcycle Gear for Safer, More Visible Riding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moto Speeds LLC, a global manufacturer of premium motorcycle apparel and motorsport protective gear, today announced the launch of its new Made-to-Measure Motorcycle Matching Gear Program. This 2026 initiative introduces a full line of made-to-measure motorcycle gear designed as true motorcycle matching gear to improve rider visibility, enhance road safety, and deliver a coordinated, custom look for every style and brand of motorcycle.The program allows riders to create custom-fit, color-matched gear—including matching motorcycle suits, jackets, gloves, boots, and protective accessories—that align closely with the colors and visual identity of their motorcycle. By blending safety-focused engineering with advanced customization tools, Moto Speeds LLC aims to support better rider recognition, visual clarity, and on-road awareness in real-world riding conditions.“Visibility saves lives, but riders also want gear that feels like it was made just for them,” said a Moto Speeds LLC spokesperson. “Our made-to-measure matching gear keeps protective armor aligned on the body while using high-contrast layouts and color blocking that help riders stand out—on the street, on the highway, and on the track.”A Safer Way to Ride — Through Visibility and FitMoto Speeds LLC’s internal testing and rider feedback indicate that coordinated, high-contrast gear helps riders become more noticeable to drivers, especially in low-light and busy urban environments. The motorcycle matching gear program uses color science, strategic panel placement, and reflective elements to increase visibility from multiple angles.Key safety enhancements include:- Coordinated color zones designed to draw driver attention- Integrated reflective trim for nighttime and low-light riding- High-contrast color-matching aligned with the motorcycle’s design- Correct armor placement enabled by made-to-measure sizing- CE Level 2 impact protection included in all major gear categoriesBy combining precise color-matching with ergonomic tailoring, the program is built to reduce visibility-related risks while maintaining comfort and freedom of movement for long-distance touring, daily commuting, and high-speed track riding.Custom Matching Gear for Every Type of RiderThe 2026 Matching Gear Program supports a full spectrum of motorcycle categories and riding styles, giving riders truly custom motorcycle gear that matches your bike in both color and design, whether it is a commuter scooter, adventure tourer, track machine, or custom build.Performance Riders & Track Day RacersFor performance riders and track-day racers, Moto Speeds LLC offers made-to-measure motorcycle suits in custom one-piece and two-piece configurations that can be color-matched to Yamaha, Ducati, Kawasaki, Honda, BMW, KTM, and more at https://motospeeds.com/motorcycle-matching-gear , with airbag-ready construction for integrated or standalone systems and full sponsor customization options, including logos, race numbers, and rider names for club, track-day, and competitive use.Urban CommutersMoto Speeds LLC offers matching textile and leather jackets paired to commuter bikes and scooters, along with armored jeans and pants in coordinating tones for a casual, street-ready look, all equipped with low-profile CE protectors that fit smoothly under everyday outfits.Touring & Adventure RidersMoto Speeds LLC provides weather-resistant, multi-layer gear matched to popular adventure and touring models, with designs created for long-distance comfort in changing climate conditions and high-visibility touring palettes that keep riders noticeable from a distance.Custom & Modified Motorcycle OwnersMoto Speeds LLC supports unique paint jobs, special tanks, graphics, and aftermarket colors by using Pantone-based digital color sampling and comparison to create 1:1 matched panels, stitching, and detailing that faithfully echo the bike’s lines and graphics.With Moto Speeds LLC’s flexible design approach, riders can replicate OEM color schemes, limited-edition liveries, MotoGP-inspired palettes, and fully custom builds in their protective gear, including matching motorcycle suits, jackets, gloves, boots, and accessories.Made-to-Measure Precision for Optimal ProtectionEvery piece of motorcycle matching gear in the program is built using Moto Speeds LLC’s 25-point measurement system. Riders submit detailed measurements online at https://motospeeds.com/how-to-measure-for-custom-suit , and Moto Speeds LLC’s pattern specialists use that data to create a tailored fit profile before cutting and stitching each piece. This made-to-measure construction is designed to deliver more accurate armor alignment at the shoulders, elbows, hips, and knees, improved ergonomics in the riding position, reduced material shifting during impact and high-speed movement, and a premium, tailored feel for a wide range of body types and riding styles. By focusing on both fit and protection, Moto Speeds LLC seeks to offer riders a gear solution that looks coordinated, feels comfortable, and performs when it matters most.AvailabilityRiders can begin customizing their own motorcycle matching gear sets now through the Moto Speeds LLC website: https://motospeeds.com/motorcycle-matching-gear Moto Speeds LLC offers worldwide shipping along with fast-track production options for time-sensitive events, races, and track days.About Moto Speeds LLCMoto Speeds LLC is a global manufacturer of motorcycle racing suits, urban riding gear, touring apparel, and FIA/SFI-certified auto racing suits. With a focus on safety innovation, craftsmanship, and made-to-measure motorcycle gear and suits, Moto Speeds LLC builds high-performance protective gear for riders and racers around the world.Learn more at: https://motospeeds.com/our-story Website: https://motospeeds.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.