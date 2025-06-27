Global Matcha Market To Reach $6.48 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 11.2%

Matcha Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Matcha Market 2025" is set for a substantial market projection, with the matcha market size set for robust growth from $3.84 billion in 2024, to an estimated $4.24 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. Such significant growth has been driven by increased consumer awareness and acceptance of matcha, augmented by a proliferation in the availability of cost effective matcha alternatives. Further fueling this growth has been the increased use of matcha in both food processing and the beverage sector.

What Are The Expectations For The Matcha Market’s Future Growth?

Market forecasts predict rapid and sustained growth in the matcha market size. By 2029, the matcha market is projected to reach $6.48 billion, attaining a CAGR of 11.2%. Influential factors contributing to this projected growth encompass global industrialization, economic prosperity and an increasing trend towards personal care and health-conscious consumption choices centering on natural ingredients.

What Are The Key Matcha Market Drivers?

Matcha's burgeoning popularity and versatility in various recipes, has resulted in a surge in demand from the food and beverages sector. More than just a pleasurable treat, food and beverages offer sustenance and nourishment, catering to a wide spectrum of tastes and dietary preferences. Matcha, with its vibrant color, distinctive taste, and rich nutritional profile, plays an integral role in this sector and is poised to remain significant in driving future market growth.

Who Are The Key Matcha Market Players?

The Market's major players include the likes Nestle S.A., Unilever PLC, Starbucks Corporation, McCormick and Company Inc., ITO EN Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Akira Matcha, The Republic of Tea, Clearspring Ltd., The AOI Tea Company LLC, Green Foods Corporation, Marukyu-Koyamaen Co. Ltd., Two Hills Tea, Tea Spot Inc., Foodchem International Corporation.

How Is The Matcha Market Segmented?

The matcha market is segmented by both product and form. Product types include regular and flavored matcha, with forms ranging from powder to liquid. The market is further segmented by grade, comprising of café, ceremonial, classic, and culinary variants.

Multiple distribution channels include hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty retail stores, online retail stores, amongst others. A broad spectrum of applications are covered in the report, as matcha is used in everything from regular tea, matcha beverages, and food, to personal care products and other applications.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Matcha Market?

In terms of regional market composition, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest region in the matcha market in 2024, with North America predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the imminent future. The matcha market report covers all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Report Link:

