Global Agriculture Market To Reach $20,637.4 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.4%

Agriculture Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The agriculture market size has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. In 2024, the market was valued at $14,361.62 billion and is projected to reach $15,502.69 billion by 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This steady growth in the historic period has been largely attributed to factors such as population growth, increased globalization of trade, government policies supporting agriculture, availability of various crop protection products, and fluctuations in climate and weather patterns that influence crop yield, as well as rural development programs.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Agriculture Market Size?

The agriculture market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory in the next few years, reaching a projected $20,637.4 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4%. This robust growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of sustainable agriculture practices, advances in genetic engineering in crops, shifts towards organic and vertical farming, improved water management solutions, and global concerns regarding food security.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Agriculture Market?

A key factor propelling the growth of the agriculture market is the shifting consumer preferences towards healthier and diverse diets. Diverse diets are those rich in nutrients and vary in food choices. Embracing diversified agriculture can significantly enhance the diversity and nutritional adequacy of diets of smallholder farming households that are reliant on crop farming. This shift has the potential to increase the demand for a wider variety of crops, benefiting farmers and increasing the diversity of crops grown in the market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Agriculture Market?

Major companies operating in the agriculture market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Wilmar International Ltd., Dow Inc., Olam International, Bayer AG, Tyson Foods, Deere & Company, Nutrien Ltd., WH Group Limited, Yara International ASA, CNH Industrial NV, Kubota Corporation, Syngenta AG, The Mosaic Company, Corteva Inc., The Andersons Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Land O'Lakes Inc., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., AGCO Corporation, Wens Foodstuff Group Co. Ltd., FMC Corporation, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Dairy Farmers of America, Bunge Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Agriculture Market?

Vital advancements that are shaping the agriculture market industry include major companies developing digital farming platforms that are designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability in agriculture through real-time monitoring and data analytics. This move towards precision agriculture not only aids in improving yields but also minimizes environmental impact. Monitoring and management of agricultural processes employ systematic observation and regulation of farming activities to maximize productivity and sustainability, incorporating data collection, analysis, and decision-making for improved efficiency and environmental stewardship.

How Is The Agriculture Market Segmented?

The agriculture market report covers the market grouped by:

1 By Type: animal produce, Crop Production, Rural Activities

2 By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3 By Distribution Channel: Super markets Or Hyper markets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1 By Animal Produce: Livestock, Poultry, Dairy Products

2 By Crop Production: Cereal Crops, Oilseed Crops, Horticultural Crops

3 By Rural Activities: Agroforestry, Organic Farming, Agricultural Services.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Agriculture Market?

As of 2024, the largest region in the agriculture market was the Asia-Pacific, closely followed by North America. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

