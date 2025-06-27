Leading Driver In The Certified Gemstones Market 2025: Driving Forces Behind The Growth Of The Market In Ornamental Use

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Certified Gemstones Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The certified gemstones market, as per the latest report by The Business Research Company, is undergoing a significant transformation, with its size expected to reach a substantial milestone in the upcoming years. Based on historical data and growth patterns, it is anticipated to grow from $10 billion in 2024 to $10.63 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. Factors such as royal patronage, increased cultural symbolism, expansion of trade routes, surge in gemstone discoveries, evolution in jewelry craftsmanship, and shifts in fashion trends have played pivotal roles in this growth.

Will The Certified Gemstones Market Continue To Grow In The Coming Years?

Looking to the future, the gemstones market size projects a strong growth trajectory over the next few years. It is expected to expand to $13.41 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Certified Gemstones Market?

This anticipated growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for sustainable and ethically sourced gems, rising popularity of personalized and custom-designed jewelry, adoption of gemstones in technological applications such as electronics, and an expanding affluent consumer base in emerging markets. Innovations and advancements in gemstone cutting, polishing techniques, and jewelry products, alongside shifts in fashion trends, are anticipated to shape the market landscape. These factors, collectively, are powering the global certified gemstones market towards unprecedented heights.

Who Are The Key Players In The Certified Gemstones Market And What Role Are They Playing?

Major Companies Operating In The Certified Gemstones Market Are Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd, De Beers Sa, Debswana Diamond Company Limited, Tiffany & Company, Graff Diamonds International Limited, Gemological Institute Of America Inc., Petra Diamonds Limited, Blue Nile Inc., Lucara Diamond Corporation, Gem Diamonds, Gemfields Group Limited, Swarovski Ag, Kgk Group, Alrosa-Nyurba, Muzo International Ltd., Fura Gems Inc., Arctic Star Exploration Corp., Jindal Gems, Botswana Diamonds Plc, Pala International Inc., Leibish & Co Ltd, David Morris, Gemselect Limited

How Are Emerging Trends Influencing The Certified Gemstones Market?

A significant trend emerging in the certified gemstones market is the adoption of artificial intelligence AI technology. As per reports, major players are turning to AI technology to revolutionize various aspects of the industry. AI-powered tools are key to enhancing mining, grading, cutting, and sales processes in the gemstone market, bringing significant benefits in terms of efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction.

In Which Ways Is The Certified Gemstones Market Segmented?

The certified gemstones market is segmented in various ways, including;

1 By Product Type: Diamond, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, Alexandrite, Topaz, Other Product Types

2 By Product Format: Natural, Synthetic

3 By Distribution: Store-Based, Non-Store-Based

4 By End User: Astrology, Jewelry and Ornaments, Luxury Arts, Other End Users

Subsegments include:

1 By Diamond: Natural Diamond, Synthetic Diamond

2 By Emerald: Natural Emerald, Synthetic Emerald

3 By Ruby: Natural Ruby, Synthetic Ruby

How Is The Certified Gemstones Market Performing Across Different Regions?

North America was the largest region in the certified gemstones market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. As per the report, the regions covered in the gemstones market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

