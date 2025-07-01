Solar Energy Market Size to Reach 6.26 thousand GW by 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

Global Solar Energy Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by demand for clean and renewable energy, increased utility-scale installations, and corporate & industrial demand for sustainable power.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, Solar energy continues to hold its place as one of the fastest-growing renewable power segments. The global solar energy market size in terms of installed base will grow from 2.35 TW in 2025 to 6.26 TW by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.64%. Global energy systems are experiencing a shift in investment trends. With favorable government initiatives, supportive policy frameworks, and improving affordability, solar is now central to energy planning across countries. The steady drop in module costs and improved grid integration is supporting this transition.Utility-Scale Projects Drive Global ExpansionLarge-scale solar farms are expanding globally, primarily in Asia-Pacific and North America. Many nations are aligning their renewable energy goals with international climate agreements. Power purchase agreements (PPAs), auctions, and renewable energy targets are key instruments used to boost solar capacity, making utility-scale projects more financially viable.India: Fastest-Growing Solar PowerhouseIndia is one of the largest solar markets in the world, driven by its ambitious national targets and declining installation costs. According to Mordor Intelligence, the India Solar Energy Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. Large states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are seeing increased capacity additions. The central government’s push for solar parks and the solar rooftop initiative is opening new opportunities for residential and commercial installations.Developers are also benefiting from improved grid infrastructure and availability of land, especially in solar-rich regions. Private sector involvement is rising with growing investments in solar manufacturing, EPC services, and storage integrations.Read more about the India Solar Energy Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-solar-energy-market?utm_source=einpr Saudi Arabia: A Growing Solar Investment ZoneIn Saudi Arabia, solar energy is playing a growing role in diversifying the country’s energy mix. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Saudi Arabia Solar Energy Market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 51% during the forecast period from (2025-2030). With abundant solar resources and a strategic focus on Vision 2030, the Kingdom has prioritized solar as a key pillar in its renewable roadmap.Multiple solar tenders and large-scale projects, such as the Sakaka PV Plant and NEOM, are underway. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) drives solar investments, with a focus on creating local value chains and developing manufacturing facilities to support solar module production within the country.Get more insights on Saudi Arabia Solar Energy Market Report Brazil: Distributed Generation Gains TractionBrazil’s solar energy market continues to grow, supported by favorable net metering policies and attractive returns for residential and commercial installations. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Brazil Solar Energy Market is expected to register a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period from (2025-2030). Distributed generation, particularly solar rooftop systems, is a key segment of Brazil’s solar growth.The country has a large consumer base with increasing awareness of energy costs, which is pushing consumers to install solar panels on homes and businesses. The government is also creating incentives to attract investments in localized energy solutions to reduce grid dependency and transmission losses.Learn more about the Brazil Solar Energy Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/brazil-solar-energy-market?utm_source=einpr Poland: Accelerating Solar InstallationsIn Poland, solar energy is quickly gaining ground as the country shifts from coal-based power. According to Mordor Intelligence, the solar market in Poland is expected to register a CAGR of 15%. Government subsidies, such as the “My Electricity” program, are supporting the installation of solar panels across residential rooftops.Furthermore, regulatory adjustments and reduced VAT rates on PV components are making solar more affordable. Poland’s growing base of solar developers is focusing on community solar and utility-scale projects, aligning with EU renewable targets.Visit this page to know more about Poland Solar Energy Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/poland-solar-energy-market?utm_source=einpr Colombia: Solar for Energy Access and ReliabilityAccording to Mordor Intelligence, Colombia’s solar energy market size in terms of installed base is set to grow from 2.28 gigawatt in 2025 to 19.80 gigawatt by 2030, at a CAGR of 54.07%. This is backed by the country’s need to diversify its hydro-dependent energy system. With variable hydrological conditions, solar is being integrated as a stable power source.Remote regions in Colombia are turning to solar to ensure consistent electricity access. Public-private collaborations and international financial institutions are supporting mini-grid and off-grid solar projects, particularly in underserved areas. Solar energy is also emerging as an important tool for improving grid resilience and expanding energy access.Get more insights on Colombia Solar Energy Market Report Industry Outlook and Market DynamicsAcross regions, solar energy is being shaped by a combination of regulatory support, consumer awareness, and economic factors. The increasing viability of storage solutions is encouraging grid-scale adoption. Meanwhile, innovations in thin-film, bifacial panels, and smart inverters are supporting efficiency gains.Manufacturers are exploring backward integration and local sourcing to lower supply chain dependencies. Market players are also investing in R&D and capacity expansion to tap into the growing demand from the utility and commercial sectors.Challenges and Forward PathDespite steady growth, challenges like land acquisition, intermittent supply, grid curtailment, and financing risks remain. In several regions, policy uncertainty and long approval cycles can delay projects.However, most countries are actively addressing these issues through improved auction frameworks, permitting reforms, and incentives for storage-linked solar projects. Collaborative models between public agencies, developers, and financial institutions are vital for building long-term resilience in the sector.ConclusionSolar energy is no longer a niche segment; it is a major pillar of global electricity planning. From large-scale utility projects to home installations, flexibility and scalability make it a key part of future energy systems. While the pace of adoption varies by country, the long-term direction is clear; solar will continue to expand, driven by cost competitiveness and the global push toward cleaner energy sources.With markets such as India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Poland, and Colombia actively shaping their solar ecosystems, the sector is poised for continued growth across both mature and emerging economies. The coming years will be crucial in determining how countries balance policy, technology, and financing to unlock the full potential of solar energy.For complete market analysis, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/solar-energy-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

