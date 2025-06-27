AHA video highlights how Medicaid cuts could imperil behavioral, maternal health care 

Kevin McEwan, DNP, R.N., chief nursing officer at Madison Memorial Hospital, shares how Medicaid provides vital behavioral health and maternal and child care access for vulnerable rural communities in Idaho, in the latest video in the AHA’s series “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care.” WATCH NOW

