Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,754 in the last 365 days.

AHA video highlights how Medicaid cuts could imperil behavioral, maternal health care 

Kevin McEwan, DNP, R.N., chief nursing officer at Madison Memorial Hospital, shares how Medicaid provides vital behavioral health and maternal and child care access for vulnerable rural communities in Idaho, in the latest video in the AHA’s series “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care.” WATCH NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA video highlights how Medicaid cuts could imperil behavioral, maternal health care 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more