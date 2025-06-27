Compuware Technology Debuts World’s 1st Liquid-Cooled 6,600W PSU

Compuware: world's 1st liquid-cooled PSU Compuware Liquid-cooled power supply

Delivers 54V+12V hybrid output, slashes fan power and noise, ideal for next-gen AI servers

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compuware Technology Inc. (Compuware), a leading innovator in high-efficiency power supplies (PSUs), today announced the launch of its revolutionary liquid-cooled PSU. Designed to meet the extreme power and thermal demands of advanced next-generation AI servers and their applications, this unit features the industry’s first liquid-cooled PSU with an ultra-low RPM fan and delivers 6,600W power and 54V+12V hybrid output.As AI and GPU-intensive computing workloads continue to escalate, thermal management has emerged as a critical challenge for data centers worldwide. While high-end AI servers commonly rely on liquid cooling, power supplies have traditionally remained air-cooled.Compuware’s new PSU adopts a dual cooling mechanism, with liquid cooling as the primary method and low-speed fan-based air cooling as an auxiliary. It directs liquid flow to critical components while using a 2,000 RPM fan to provide supplemental airflow.Compared to conventional air-cooled 6,600W PSUs that often require fans spinning at 18,700 RPM, Compuware’s liquid-cooled PSU reduces fan speed to 2,000 RPM, resulting in a power saving of 140W per PSU. In a system using four such PSUs, this leads to a total energy saving of 13,440W per day. Over the course of a year, energy savings from fans can reach approximately 5,000 kWh, which translates to about US$750 in electricity costs at an average rate of $0.15 per kWh. Additionally, the low fan speed reduces noise to as low as 25dB, making it significantly quieter and improving the overall data center environment.Bill Liang, President and Founder of Compuware Technology, remarked, “In the transition from air-cooled to liquid-cooled systems, we noticed that most so-called liquid-cooled servers today are not fully liquid-cooled because their PSUs are still cooled by air. Thanks to the close cooperation with customers and the hard work of our R&D team, we are proud to pioneer the world’s first PSU designed specifically for AI servers with liquid cooling, and we are committed to achieving 100% liquid-cooled power supplies in the near future.”The PSU is specifically engineered to be “GPU-ready,” featuring native 54V output for GPUs and 12V output for CPUs and SSDs. This hybrid configuration eliminates the need for external power bricks, simplifying server design, reducing cost, and improving space efficiency. The PSU supports a maximum output of 6,600W, with an Electrical Design Point Peak (EDPP) of up to 11,880W (180% for 54V), nearly double the rated output, enabling it to handle the most demanding peak power requirements typical of AI workloads.This power solution leverages the system or rack’s existing manifold and CDU (Coolant Distribution Unit) as well, ensuring full utilization and compatibility with GPU servers and centralized CDU configurations. No additional manifolds or extra CDUs are required. Up to eight PSUs can be installed in a single system and connected in parallel to support scalable, high-power deployments.“Our liquid-cooled PSU marks a breakthrough for AI power infrastructure,” added Bill Liang. “By delivering cutting-edge cooling, high efficiency, and high power output, we help our customers build stable, high-performance, and environmentally friendly AI systems. This achievement is the result of close collaboration with our customers, to whom we are deeply grateful.”The liquid-cooled PSU prototype was unveiled at Computex Taipei 2025, drawing significant attention and interest from global partners. Compuware stresses that these PSUs require custom integration with server platforms, highlighting the importance of collaborative development. For more information, interested parties are encouraged to contact Compuware’s sales team directly.

