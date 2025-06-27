Enterprise Mobility Management Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Mobility Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise mobility management market has seen an expansive growth in recent years. Projected to escalate from $24.12 billion in 2024 to $29.99 billion in 2025, the market is expected to progress at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.3%. The significant growth in the historic period can be credited to the widespread proliferation of mobile devices in the workplace, the rise in the bring your own device BYOD trend, security issues, data protection concerns, an expanding mobile workforce, and a heightened demand for application management and collaboration tools.

What Is The Enterprise Mobility Management Market Growth Forecast?

Moving ahead, the enterprise mobility management market size is projected to experience an exponential boom. The market is estimated to surge to $75.6 billion in 2029, developing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be linked to numerous factors such as increasing demand for 5G networks and services, escalating adoption of IoT devices and services, rising demand for edge computing and distributed cloud services, and burgeoning demand for low-latency and high-bandwidth applications, especially in rural areas.

What Are The Major Enterprise Mobility Management Market Drivers?

The accelerating mobile workforce and the embracing of BYOD programs within organizations are anticipated to fuel the growth of the enterprise mobility management market in the future. The term Bring Your Own Device BYOD corresponds to a set of policies within a corporation that allows employees to utilize their own devices to access official applications and data, rather than mandating the use of company-provided devices. This rising adoption of BYOD initiatives and the transition of workforces to mobile platforms jeopardize corporate data confidentiality, thereby propelling growth in the market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Enterprise Mobility Management Market?

Prominent companies operating in the enterprise mobility management market include International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, VMware Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., MobileIron Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., SAP SE, SOTI Inc., Sophos Group plc, Ivanti International Holding Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Apple Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc.

What Are The Enterprise Mobility Management Market Major Emerging Trends?

Noteworthy companies in the enterprise mobility management market are investing in the development of ground-breaking enterprise mobility management solutions such as endpoint management to effectively cater to the mounting demand for proficient and user-friendly enterprise mobility management. Endpoint management is an IT framework entailing the monitoring, management, and safeguarding of end user devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets in an organizational network to ensure compliance, performance, and data protection.

How Is The Enterprise Mobility Management Market Segmented?

The enterprise mobility management market encapsulated in the report is segmented as follows –

1 By Component: Solutions, Services

2 By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises

3 By Deployment Modes: Cloud, On-Premises

4 By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Retail And eCommerce, Healthcare And Life Sciences, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Transportation And Logistics, Travel And Hospitality, Other Verticals

Additionally, the sub-segments include -

1 By Solutions: Mobile Device Management MDM, Mobile Application Management MAM, Mobile Content Management MCM, Identity And Access Management IAM, Unified Endpoint Management UEM

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

What Are The Enterprise Mobility Management Market Regional Insights?

In 2024, North America dominated the enterprise mobility management market. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the enterprise mobility management market report comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

