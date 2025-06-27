Textile Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

Textile Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Textile Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Textile Market Expected To Grow?

The textile market has surged recently and will continue to grow, rising from $640.43 billion in 2024 to $696.16 billion in 2025. This impressive 8.7% compound annual growth rate CAGR can be ascribed to a surge in world population, increased demand for man-made fibers, government initiatives for the textile industry, robust economic growth in emerging markets, and a ban on plastic usage.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The forecast suggests promising prospects for the textile market. By 2029, the textile market is projected to reach a significant $915.96 billion at a CAGR of 7.1%. This optimistic anticipation can be associated with a rising global population and urbanization, exponential ecommerce growth, an increase in expenditure on leisure, improved retail penetration, augmenting internet usage and smartphone prevalence, and a growing preference for non-contact delivery solutions. A major trend in this market is the increased focus on digital textile printing inks, non-woven fabrics, organic fibers, sustainable fibers, blockchain in the manufacturing processes, digital platforms in textile supply chain management, partnered with tech-firms for developing smart fabrics, robotics and automation, investing in artificial intelligence, and collaborations to develop innovative products.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Textile Market?

Increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage are expected to propel the growth of this market going forward. Internet penetration refers to the percentage of a population with internet access, while smartphone usage pertains to the extent individuals use advanced mobile devices for various online activities and applications. The textile industry helps social media channels connect influencers and fashion icons to people through their social feed, hence introducing them to the latest trends in fashion.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Textile Market Share?

Notable companies contributing to the textile market's growth include Toray Industries Inc., Sinopec Group, Mohawk Industries, Inc., and Far Eastern New Century.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Textile Market?

The use of artificial intelligence AI in textile manufacturing is another leading trend. Manufacturers are turning to AI to enhance their production processes and product quality, extending its use to the quality inspection of fabrics.

How Is The Global Textile Market Segmented?

The textile market can be segmented based on type, material, and process. Types encompass fabrics, yarn, fiber and thread, home furnishings and floor coverings, textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills, and other textile product mills. Materials can be characterized as cotton, jute, silk, synthetics, and wool, while processes can be woven or non-woven.

What Are The Leading Region In The Textile Market?

Regional Insights: In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in this market, followed by Western Europe. This report includes other regions like Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in this report are inclusive of Australia, China, India, and Indonesia, to name a few.

