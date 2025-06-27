To Solve the Global Specialist Doctors Access Crisis for Patients, Healthy Cosmos Launches www.BookTeleMed.com

Global Multi Specialty Telehealth - BookTeleMed.com

BookTeleMed is a multi-specialty telehealth platform offering fast, affordable access to top super-specialist doctors delivering care, clarity & peace of mind.

We’re not replacing local care—we’re enhancing it with fast, trusted second opinions from India’s top medical experts.” — Shiv Bedi, Founder.

INDIA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Canada, patients face a median wait of 27 weeks to see a specialist after referral—a number that has tripled since the 1990s (Fraser Institute). Ireland tells a similar story, with over 900,000 people on waiting lists and more than 100,000 waiting over 18 months for care (HSE). In the USA and Australia, high out-of-pocket costs force many uninsured or underinsured patients to delay care or skip second opinions, risking disease progression or uncertainty around the right treatment. And when health issues become complex, even general practitioners often require insights from super-specialists—yet timely access remains out of reach for most.

BookTeleMed.com Launches to Revolutionize Global Specialist Access

BookTeleMed is a multi-specialty telehealth platform offering fast, affordable access to India’s top super-specialist doctors. It directly tackles long wait times and high healthcare costs.

We deliver care, clarity, and peace of mind through trusted online consultations and second opinions — no referral or insurance needed.

🔹 30-minute video/audio consultations with elite super specialist doctors

🔹 Internationally acclaimed specialist doctors from JCI- and NABH-accredited premium hospitals

🔹 Usually consulted within 48–72 hours

🔹 25+ medical specialties online including endocrinologist, oncologists, cardiologist, rheumatologist, nephrologist, hematologist, orthopedics surgeon, dietician, neurologist, gastroenterologist and more

🔹 Flat pricing: US $70 for audio/video consult and $39 for the follow-up review via text.

🔹 Secure medical record sharing and multilingual support

* All patient consultations are voluntary with their expressed consent.

Doctor-Led. Patient-First. Always.

Unlike AI symptom checkers, BookTeleMed connects patients directly with world-renowned super-specialist doctors—many with 15–20+ years of clinical and surgical experience.

• For patients, it’s peace of mind.

• For doctors, it’s global reach.

• For investors, it’s meaningful impact.

Open Call to Investors: Join the Future of Global Multi-Specialty Telehealth Access

BookTeleMed.com is now inviting strategic investors, VCs, healthcare accelerators, and digital health backers to join its global expansion journey to quickly grow our user base with lean tech model. The platform has already started gaining traction.

Investors will be part of a platform solving real-world problems — bridging the global specialist gap, saving lives, and reducing hospital burdens through timely second opinions.

BookTeleMed is certain to grow quickly, with expansion-ready infrastructure and a low Customer Acquisition Cost strategy.

The global telehealth market, currently valued at over US $55 billion, is projected to surpass US $400 billion by 2031–2032, growing at a CAGR of over 20%. Similarly, the second medical opinion market is estimated at US $6 billion today and is expected to exceed US $20 billion within the same forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of over 15%.

Key Growth Drivers:

• Growing Geriatric and Medically Underserved Populations

• Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions

• Growing Shortage of Healthcare Specialists

• Advanced Technology & Cybersecurity

• Convenience and Cost-Effectiveness

• Increased Patient Awareness and Adoption for Telehealth & Second Opinion

• Remote Monitoring Advances

• International Collaboration Potential for Cross-border Telehealth

To invest or partner with BookTeleMed.com, please visit https://www.booktelemed.com/contact-us/

CEO & Founder

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.