Tree Services Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

Tree Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Tree Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Tree Services Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, the tree services market size has grown rapidly. It is projected to rise from $1.3 billion in 2024 to $1.49 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to an increasing focus on sustainability, a greater demand for services to be proactive with or recover from storm repercussions, increased disposable income, and government initiatives as well as the expansion of landscaping services.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking to the future, the tree services market is expected to see rapid growth. The market has been projected to grow to $2.51 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 13.9%. This predicted expansion during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing city expansion, more frequent storms, a rising spread of pests and diseases, municipal regulations, and growth in the real estate sector.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Tree Services Market?

Major trends in the forecast period include innovations in tree care techniques and equipment. The coming years are expected to see a growing demand for green infrastructure, advancements in pruning tools, increased use of drones and other technologies, and a rising demand for tree health assessments.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Tree Services Market Share?

The expansion of the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the tree services market going forward. The construction industry, the economic sector that encompasses design, planning, buildings, and the maintenance of infrastructure among other things, is seeing growth due to the increased demand for modernized facilities, urban expansion, and the necessity of replacing or upgrading aging infrastructure. Tree services play an essential role in the construction industry by managing trees and vegetation at all stages of construction projects. This involvement is essential for environmental compliance and site preparation. Major companies operating in the tree services market include BrightView Holdings Inc., Davey Tree Expert Company, SavATree, U.S. Lawns Inc., FA Bartlett Tree Experts Co., and others.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Tree Services Market?

The industry is also seeing companies focusing on the development of innovative products, such as battery-powered pruners, to offer convenience, ease of use, and portability. Battery-powered pruners, which use rechargeable batteries to power a motor to cut branches, provide ease and mobility without the need for a power cord.

How Is The Global Tree Services Market Segmented?

The tree services market is segmented by type, tree type, and application. Under type, the market is divided into Tree Care and Tree Landscaping. In terms of tree type, it includes Deciduous Trees, Coniferous Trees, Fruit Trees, and Ornamental Trees. Residential, Municipal, and Commercial are the segments under application.

What Are The Leading Region In The Tree Services Market?

Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the tree services market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the tree services market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, and Italy.

