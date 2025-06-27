PCMUSICENT Announces Official Detroit Barbie’s Explosive New Single 'Major Influence'

Official Detroit Barbie Single Cover For "Major Influence"

This track is on fire! Features the legendary Icewear Vezzo and is produced by the iconic Helluva Made This Beat Baby!

Official Detroit Barbie is a force, and teaming her up with Icewear Vezzo and Helluva shows exactly how serious we are about showcasing real talent and culture.” — Karnchea Barchue

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCMUSICENT is proud to announce the highly anticipated new single from Detroit’s rising star, Official Detroit Barbie , also known as the Turn Up Queen. Her latest track, “Major Influence”, featuring fellow Detroit heavyweight Icewear Vezzo , is set to drop at midnight on June 27, 2025. The single is produced by the legendary Helluva, whose production credits include some of Detroit’s biggest anthems.“Major Influence” is more than a title — it’s a declaration of impact, culture, and authenticity. Official Detroit Barbie continues to blaze her own trail, emerging as a powerful voice in the hip-hop scene. Known for her energetic performances and raw lyricism, Detroit Barbie’s latest track fuses street credibility with undeniable star power. Teaming up with Icewear Vezzo brings a whole new level of intensity and hometown pride to the release.This release comes at a pivotal moment in Detroit Barbie’s career as she continues to make waves not only in her city but across the nation. With production by Helluva, known for crafting anthems that shake the streets and clubs alike, “Major Influence” promises to be a summer staple.PCMUSICENT CEO Karnchea Barchue commented:“This record is a celebration of Detroit’s legacy and future. Official Detroit Barbie is a force, and teaming her up with Icewear Vezzo and Helluva shows exactly how serious we are about showcasing real talent and culture.”The single will be available on all major streaming platforms starting June 27, 2025, at midnight EST. Fans and DJs can also request promo copies directly through PCMUSICENT.About Official Detroit Barbie:Official Detroit Barbie, the self-proclaimed Turn-Up Queen, is an artist and cancer survivor from the West Side of Detroit. With powerful stories, vibrant flows, and unmatched energy, she has become a symbol of resilience and self-expression. Known for her authenticity and ability to connect with her community, she’s redefining what it means to be a female force in hip-hop.#MajorInfluence #OfficialDetroitBarbie #IcewearVezzo #PCMUSICENT #HelluvaMadeThis #DetroitMusic #NewMusic2025 #TurnUpQueen

