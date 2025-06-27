Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the family/indoor entertainment centers market size has notably grown. Forecasts shed light on a continued upward trajectory, predicting that the market will grow from $35.24 billion in 2024 to $40.26 billion in 2025. This significant rise corresponds to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.2%. The previous growth can be attributed to several key factors: changing leisure preferences, increased demand for weather-independent activities, urbanization, the rise of nuclear families, various entertainment offerings, and ever-busy lifestyles.

What Is The Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Growth Forecast?

Continued growth is projected for the family/indoor entertainment centers market in the upcoming years. Forecasts project the market will grow to a staggering $69.3 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.5%. The growth can, in part, be attributed to membership and loyalty programs, cultural events and festivals, accessibility measures, inclusivity initiatives, and an emphasis on family-centric dining experiences.

What Are The Key Drivers For The Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market?

The growing inclination of the young population towards mobile gaming is expected to propel the growth of the family or indoor entertainment centers market. Mobile gaming refers to the games that are played on a portable device with easy access. Family indoor entertainment centers offer mobile games with the best options for the younger people, as a result, the growing inclination toward mobile gaming increases the demand for family or indoor entertainment centers market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market?

Key industry players operating in the family/indoor entertainment centers market include Bandai Namco Entertainment, Merlin Entertainments, Dave & Buster’s Inc., Bowlmor AMF Corporation, Main Event Entertainment, KidZania, Scene75 Entertainment Centers, Gatti’s Pizza Corporation, Round1 Entertainment, Cinergy Entertainment Group, Sky Zone, Fun Spot America Theme Parks.

How Is The Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Segmented?

The family/indoor entertainment centers market has been broadly segmented based on various criteria:

1 By Activity Area: Arcade Studios, AR And VR Gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill Or Competition Games, Other Activity Areas

2 By Facility Size: Up To 5,000 Sq ft, 5,001 To 10,000 Sq ft, 10,001 To 20,000 Sq ft, 20,001 To 40,000 Sq ft, 1 To 10 Acres, 10 To 30 Acres, Over 30 Acres

3 By Revenue Source: Entry Fees And Ticket Sales, Food And Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, Other Sources

4 By Visitor: Families With Children 0-8, Families With Children 9-12, Teenagers 13-19, Young Adults 20-25, Adults Ages 25+

Additional subsegments:

1 By Arcade Studios: Traditional Arcade Games, Redemption Games

2 By AR And VR Gaming Zones: Virtual Reality Experiences, Augmented Reality Games

3 By Physical Play Activities: Trampoline Parks, Obstacle Courses

4 By Skill Or Competition Games: Bowling Alleys, Laser Tag

5 By Other Activity Areas: Mini-golf, Escape Rooms, Indoor Playgrounds

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers

Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the family or indoor entertainment centers market. However, the market report provides comprehensive coverage of other regions as well, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

