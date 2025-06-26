Bringing hay across the Nullarbor to help drought-impacted SA farmers

Release date: 27/06/25

Thousands of bales of donated hay are being trucked into the state from Western Australia to help South Australian farmers feed their livestock, thanks to partnerships between charitable organisations and the Malinauskas Government through the $73 million Drought Support Package.

So far, the State Government has funded the transport costs of charities to deliver more than 12,000 tonnes of donated fodder to almost 1,400 farms across South Australia, with more deliveries on the way.

The most recent hay run, supported by Rotary Clubs of South Australia and Farmers Relief Agency, has seen 40 tonnes of hay from Western Australia delivered to farmers near Meadows in the Adelaide Hills.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regions’ (PIRSA) biosecurity division has been working with charitable organisations such as Farmers Relief Agency and the South Australian Dairyfarmers’ Association to help facilitate bringing hay into SA from WA while still protecting the state from biosecurity threats.

Biosecurity inspections are critical to protecting South Australia against pests such as Green Snail which have been detected in certain areas of Western Australia and Victoria and Red Imported Fire Ants from parts of New South Wales and Queensland.

PIRSA recently made changes to biosecurity requirements for importing hay from Western Australia after seeking expert advice and arranging updated mapping to allow hay from regions in WA deemed at low risk of Green Snail to be safely imported.

The State Government has waived biosecurity inspection fees for charities, farmers and those importing fodder from interstate in recognition of the hardship being felt due to the drought.

Along with Farmers Relief Agency, the State Government is also actively working with Rural Aid, Need for Feed, Rapid Relief Team and the South Australian Dairyfarmers’ Association to support donated hay runs to farmers in need.

For more information on the Drought Support Package, visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought-support

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The State Government is proud to partner with charitable organisations to help cover the transport costs of importing fodder for South Australian farmers continuing to battle the ongoing impacts of drought.

We have been working hard to remove barriers and ensure the process of bringing hay into South Australia from Western Australia is as smooth as possible, whilst also conducting the necessary inspections to protect our state against pests.

We know that the impact from this drought will continue to be felt for some time to come, which is why the rain won’t dampen our efforts to ensure support reaches where it’s needed.

We thank Farmers Relief Agency and the Rotary Clubs for their amazing fundraising efforts and supporting this important cause.

Attributable to Marisa Bell, Labor candidate for Heysen

The Malinauskas Government’s Drought Support Package is providing critical support to local farmers doing it tough in Heysen due to the long drought.

Recent heavy rain is welcome but there isn’t enough fodder on the ground to feed stock.

The impacts of drought are felt across the townships of Heysen and I’m proud that our State Government is creating a pathway for farmers to access relief.

Attributable to Rotary South Australia’s Drought Relief Project Manager Bill Marles

We thank every single donor who has supported our Fodder for Farms project.

Rotary Clubs exist to passionately support their local communities, and never has the need been so great. Over $550,000 has been raised so far, and we have recently needed to increase our fundraising goal to $1,500,000 to be able to help the more than 500 farmers who are still waiting.

Our grateful thanks to the State Government for covering the transport costs.

Attributable to Farmers Relief Agency Director Michael O’Keeffe

Our partnership with Rotary and the State Government has been a breath of fresh air, helping us to focus on securing very high-quality feed supplies.

The tears of joy we witness as a truck pulls through a farming family’s gate is very moving.