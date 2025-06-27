Golf on growth trajectory as South Australia secures Women’s Australian Open

South Australia has secured the women’s Australian Open for at least the next three years in a move set to reinforce the state as home to the most exciting international golf tournaments.

The news follows the passage of legislation through both houses of State Parliament to allow for the transformation of the North Adelaide Golf Course into one of the world’s greatest public golf courses, enabling it to host major events including LIV Golf Adelaide and future editions of the women’s Australian Open.

Premier Peter Malinauskas, Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland and WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn announced the three-year partnership in North Adelaide this morning, confirming the next women’s Australian Open will return to Kooyonga Golf Club from 12-15 March next year.

The championship will feature on both the WPGA Tour of Australasia and Ladies European Tour schedules, with some of the world’s best golfers to touch down in South Australia.

The women’s Australian Open was played in South Australia from 2016 to 2020 and last hosted at Kooyonga Golf Club in 2018.

The Australian Open has been won by major champions, Jiyai Shin, Ash Buhai, Inbee Park, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko in recent years, with Karrie Webb the last local winner back in 2014.

In February the Malinauskas Labor Government reached an extension agreement that will see LIV Golf Adelaide hosted in Adelaide until at least 2031 with this year’s event contributing a record $81.46 million to the State’s economy.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia is ready to take the women’s Australian Open to new heights.

Securing this championship for at least the next three years will drive global attention, deliver world-class fan and player experiences and encourage more people, especially girls and women, to enjoy a health pursuit.

This is a hugely exciting time for our state, which is already seeing the massive benefits of hosting major sporting events like LIV Golf Adelaide and their power to share South Australia on the global stage.

We are investing in North Adelaide Golf Course as the new host venue for LIV Golf Adelaide and the women’s Australian, along with other major tournaments.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Our Government is backing girls and women in sport and the growth of golf is part of our commitment to grow female participation.

Having this internationally renowned event return shows local talent coming through the ranks they can compete with the world’s best at home.

We want to inspire the next generation of stars and are providing more pathways for young athletes to get active and thrive in their chosen sport.

Attributable to Connie Bonaros MLC

This time, I took a measured risk – and I truly believe it will pay off for South Australia.

The women’s Australian Open isn’t just another cause for celebration; it’s a bold commitment to elevating women’s sport, showcasing extraordinary talent, and delivering a world-class event worthy of our champions.

Attributable to Sarah Game MLC

The investment in a improved North Adelaide Public Golf Course gives us the opportunity to drive tourism and increased economic activity within our city.

It also provides a tremendous platform for South Australians to enjoy physical activity and be inspired by their sporting heroes.

Attributable to Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland

We are extremely excited by this partnership with the South Australian Government, who are showing a clear commitment to women’s golf in Australia.

Securing the state of South Australia as the host of this historic and highly regarded event for the next three years is a significant win for players and fans, who will no doubt be treated to a terrific event.

Kooyonga will provide the perfect stage to showcase the incredible talent set to feature in the field, including our top players who compete overseas on the game’s biggest stage, the rising local talent from the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the international contingent from the Ladies European Tour.

Attributable to WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn

Adelaide has a proven track record in hosting headline events including previous Australian Opens, and we look forward to showcasing all it has to offer which includes some of Australia’s finest golf courses.

We are grateful to the South Australian Government for providing us with a platform that allows us to showcase our best Australian players with those from across the globe.

The current number of Aussie players teeing it up, and contending, on both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour each week continues to show that we punch above our weight on the international stage and that women’s golf has arguably never been stronger in Australia.

I am certain our players will be determined to break the Aussie drought in 2026 and lift the Patricia Bridges Bowl.