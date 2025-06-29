Technical Insights into leagend Color Screen Battery Tester Lineup

leagend battery testers leagend battery tester BA4000 leagend BA640 leagend BA550 leagend BA510

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to growing industry demand for efficient, field-ready battery diagnostic tools with enhanced visual interfaces, leagend has officially introduced its latest “Color Screen Battery Tester” series. The new product line features four models equipped with full-color TFT displays, multi-function testing capabilities, and integrated data logging functions. Developed for automotive, industrial, and backup power system applications, the series is designed to improve diagnostic clarity and streamline on-site battery health assessments.Series OverviewThe new lineup includes the following four testers, each engineered for specific professional and field-service scenarios: leagend BA4000 : Color Screen 6V/12V/24V Vehicle Battery & 12V/24V Electrical System Tester with PrinterAn all-in-one diagnostic instrument, leagend BA4000 evaluates battery CCA (cold cranking amps), internal resistance, voltage, state-of-charge (SoC) and state-of-health (SoH) across 6 V, 12 V, and 24 V systems. It also tests vehicle cranking and charging circuits. A built-in thermal printer delivers immediate hard copies of test results, while real-time voltage curves can be displayed for up to 120 seconds and saved in the tester’s 2,100-record memory leagend BA640 : Color Screen 6V & 12V & 24V Battery Testerleagend BA640 provides comprehensive battery diagnostics—including CCA, internal resistance, voltage, SoC, and SoH—for 6 V, 12 V, and 24 V lead-acid batteries. In addition to battery testing, it evaluates vehicle starting and charging systems. This model stores up to 1,400 historical records and supports one-key batch testing with on-screen real-time voltage curve playbackleagend BA550: Color Screen 6V & 12V Battery TesterFocused on 6 V and 12 V starter batteries and vehicle electrical systems, leagend BA550 measures CCA, internal resistance, voltage, SoC, and SoH. It incorporates a one-key quick-test mode for sequential battery checks and retains up to 1,400 test records. Built-in LED lights assist in low-light conditions, and graphic voltage curves can be recorded and reviewed on the 2.4-inch color displayleagend BA510: Color Screen 6V & 12V Battery Testerleagend BA510 offers advanced diagnostics for 6 V and 12 V lead-acid batteries, combining battery performance testing with vehicle cranking and charging system analysis. It features a two-inch TFT color display for voltage curves, stores up to 1,400 historical records, and supports USB-connected printouts of test data. Built-in protection guards against short circuits and reverse polarity.Key Technical FeaturesAll four testers in the series share a suite of professional-grade capabilities:- Full-Color TFT DisplayProvides intuitive visualization of test results, including numerical values and voltage-curve graphics.- Comprehensive Test ParametersMeasures CCA (20–2000 CCA), internal resistance, voltage (1–32 V DC), SoC, and SoH.- On-Device Data LoggingStores between 1,400 and 2,100 records (varies by model), allowing technicians to review historical data and identify performance trends.- One-Key Quick TestEnables batch testing of multiple batteries in succession without manual reset, improving workflow efficiency.- Built-in Printer or USB Outputleagend BA4000 includes an integrated thermal printer; leagend BA510 supports USB-connected printing, facilitating immediate documentation of results.- Ruggedized ProtectionAll models feature short-circuit and reverse-connection safeguards; leagend BA4000 adds automatic temperature compensation to maintain accuracy across –10 °C to 60 °C operating range.Intended Applicationsleagend Color Screen Battery Tester series addresses diagnostic needs across diverse environments:Automotive WorkshopsRapid starter-battery health checks and alternator/charging system tests for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and motorcycles.Field Service and Roadside AssistancePortable, color-display diagnostics and quick-print capabilities support fast turnaround in mobile repair scenarios.Fleet MaintenanceBatch testing of multiple batteries in logistics and transportation fleets, with onboard data logging to track battery life cycles.Industrial and Off-Grid SystemsVerification of backup-power battery banks in data centers, solar installations, and UPS units—ensuring reliability in critical power applications.Development Rationaleleagend reports that field technicians and workshop managers increasingly demand self-contained diagnostic instruments that minimize reliance on external devices and software. By integrating full-color displays, onboard data storage, and printing functionality, the leagend Color Screen Battery Tester series is positioned to reduce diagnostic setup time, improve data traceability, and support more informed maintenance decisions.leagend is a technology-driven and product-focused manufacturer specializing in battery diagnostic and management solutions. Established in 2005, the company has built a strong presence in global markets over the past two decades through continuous investment in innovation, research and development, and manufacturing capabilities.leagend’s OBD II diagnostic tools are widely recognized in international markets for their reliability and technical performance. In addition to its automotive diagnostic products, leagend is known for producing high-precision battery testers, low-power consumption battery monitors, and intelligent 8-step battery chargers, which are applied across automotive, industrial, and renewable energy sectors worldwide.

