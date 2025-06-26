Public awareness campaign targets extortion threats

CANADA, June 26 - In response to a rise in extortion threats against members of the South Asian community, BC Crime Stoppers is launching a digital media campaign to raise awareness and encourage reporting of extortion activity.

“The recent surge in extortion threats targeting members of the South Asian community is very concerning, and we are doing everything we can to support police efforts in investigating these crimes,” said Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Reporting is the most important step in stopping extortion and keeping people safe, so if you are a victim of extortion, or have any information that could help solve a crime, I urge you to contact Crime Stoppers.”

With support from the federal government’s Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, the B.C. government has provided $100,000 to help BC Crime Stoppers run a 60-day extortion awareness campaign. The campaign is launching Thursday, June 26, 2025, and shares important information about recognizing and reporting extortion threats, helping individuals, business owners and families stay safe and informed.

The campaign was developed in consultation with individuals with deep knowledge of extortion, experience in policing and lived experience within the South Asian community. The goal is encouraging people to report extortion threats to help police stop those responsible. The campaign will be available in English and Punjabi, and will include advertisements on radio, podcasts, Spotify, social media and television.

“Since 1982, BC Crime Stoppers and its local programs have offered the community an anonymous way to report criminal activity,” said Gillian Millam, executive director, BC Crime Stoppers. “In partnership with the provincial government, BC Crime Stoppers aims to educate the community on how to recognize and report cases of extortion. The primary goal of this campaign is to inform the public and help solve crime.”

The Province continues to take action to combat serious and organized crime with more than $100 million invested annually to bolster provincial firearm forensic capabilities, strengthen gang enforcement and suppression initiatives, and support community-based prevention and intervention programs.

Provincial efforts are supported by the federal government’s Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, with the B.C. government receiving nearly $11 million from Public Safety Canada for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The funding will go toward anti-gang and crime initiatives throughout the province, including the Organized Crime Agency of BC, and police departments to support operations in dismantling serious and organized crime.

Quotes:

Chief Const. Colin Watson, Abbotsford Police Department –

“The Abbotsford Police Department remains dedicated to safeguarding our community and local businesses from the threat of extortion. Through focused investigations, strong partnerships with other agencies, and proactive community engagement, we strive to prevent further harm and ensure those responsible are held accountable. We continue to support affected individuals and urge anyone with information related to extortion to contact their local police department.”

Chief Const. Harj Sidhu, Delta Police Department –

“I want to thank the Province and BC Crime Stoppers for raising awareness about the growing issue of extortion, which has impacted the South Asian community and others. These cases are often linked to organized crime and have created real fear. Early reporting is critical. Delta Police are committed to supporting victims, working with partners, and keeping our community safe. If you receive a threat or have information, please report it. We are here to help.”

Chief Const. Norm Lipinski, Surrey Police Service –

“Surrey Police Service’s dedicated Extortion Investigations Team is actively working with our policing partners to identify and arrest those engaged in extortion so we can relieve victims and residents of the understandable fear that these crimes create. We remind individuals who are victims of an extortion attempt to report it to your local police as soon as possible. Every detail can help police unravel these highly complex and sophisticated investigations.”

Chief Supt. Duncan Pound, BC RCMP Lower Mainland District –

“The RCMP Lower Mainland District is working with municipal, provincial and federal partners to investigate and disrupt organized crime groups engaged in extortion across the region. The number of victims or complaints have spanned multiple jurisdictions and communities and therefore our investigative approach has been cross jurisdictional and collaborative, to determine any connections or similarities. While progress is being made, police continue to stress the importance of anyone impacted to come forward. The public is urged to report any instances of extortion or suspicious activity to the police, as unreported incidents can enable organized crime to continue operating.”

Quick Facts:

BC Crime Stoppers is a non-profit society and registered charity that receives anonymous tip information about criminal activity and provides it to investigators.

Anonymous tips may be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477 or online at bccrimestoppers.com or https://solvecrime.ca/index.php/en/

BC Crime Stoppers accepts tips in a variety of languages and will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest, a charge, recovery of stolen property, seizure of illegal drugs or guns or denial of a fraudulent insurance claim.

Learn More:

To view the campaign webpage, visit: https://bccrimestoppers.com/extortion/

Watch the 30-second campaign in English here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xOhv77PTJqpHJBu1C8xbV9K0t4oQY5BG/view

Watch the 30-second campaign in Punjabi here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PCzPvE801NE1utwarto7y2etxtojVAdG/view

To learn more about government’s action to combat serious and organized crime, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024PSSG0040-000714

Victims and their immediate family members may be eligible for benefits to support in their recovery through the Ministry’s Crime Victim Assistance Program: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/bcs-criminal-justice-system/if-you-are-a-victim-of-a-crime/victim-of-crime/financial-assistance-benefits

To locate a victim service program in your community, contact VictimLinkBC: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/victims-of-crime/victimlinkbc