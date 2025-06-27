BTW Media Launches Leadership Alliance Marketing Program for Internet Businesses

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BTW Media has officially announced the launch of a new program as part of the Leadership Alliance , an initiative designed to bring together changemakers from across the internet and technology sectors. The Leadership Alliance is now open for membership, with tailored pathways available for both members of Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) and non-RIR organizations.The Leadership Alliance offers a platform to amplify industry voices, facilitate global collaboration, and contribute to the discussions shaping the future of the internet.What Is the Leadership Alliance?The Leadership Alliance brings together thought leaders, innovators, and internet stewards from around the world. Key membership benefits include:Custom video production to highlight organizational milestones and services. The first video is shared on BTW Media’s YouTube channel with over 6 million subscribers.Unlimited news articles for company announcements.Unlimited interview articles, including video formats, featuring executive leadership.Access to events, private clubs, networking lounges, and more.Membership OptionsFor Members of Regional Internet Registries (RIRs):BTW Media is extending a special membership offer to organizations affiliated with APNIC, ARIN, LACNIC, RIPE, and AFRINIC . This initiative is aimed at strengthening regional voices and participation in global dialogues.RIR members receive:-80% discount on Leadership Alliance membership-Co-branded media features and exclusive interviews-Invitations to closed-door internet policy briefings and forums-Opportunities to co-create content reflecting regional developmentsFor Non-RIR Members:-Startups, technology companies, think tanks, and research institutions are also encouraged to join. Non-RIR members benefit from:-Annual membership with full access to media and event resources-Strategic editorial partnerships with BTW Media-Featured content across global digital channels-Collaboration opportunities with RIRs and other internet policy leadersWhy BTW Media?BTW Media operates at the intersection of technology and storytelling. The platform covers internet governance, cybersecurity, policy, and digital transformation with both regional depth and global perspective.

