Senate Bill 467 Printer's Number 0420

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act authorizing the release of Project 70 restrictions on certain lands owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, formerly owned by the Borough of West Mifflin, Allegheny County, in exchange for the imposition of Project 70 restrictions on other land owned by the Borough of West Mifflin.

