Disabled People Against Cuts protest

DPAC are protesting the UK government's proposed welfare reform.

Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) and allies are organising a mass protest of the UK parliament on 30 June and a national day of action at 4:30pm on 1 July. The protest is in opposition to proposed welfare reform outlined in government's Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working Green Paper.

The NUJ will respond to government's consultation on the Green Paper.