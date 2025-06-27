Submit Release
Disabled People Against Cuts protest

DPAC are protesting the UK government's proposed welfare reform.

Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) and allies are organising a mass protest of the UK parliament on 30 June and a national day of action at 4:30pm on 1 July. The protest is in opposition to proposed welfare reform outlined in government's Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working Green Paper.

Some funding is available for travel and other essential costs. Email [email protected]

Visit the campaign page to stay updated on timings.

The NUJ will respond to government's consultation on the Green Paper.

