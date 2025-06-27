Northwest Community Development InstituteJul21

Join us for the Northwest Community Development Institute (NWCDI) on July 21 – 25, 2025.

At the event, you will gain valuable skills in leadership, strategic planning and community engagement to drive sustainable growth.

You will learn practical solutions for challenges like economic development, affordable housing and infrastructure improvement, while fostering collaboration across sectors. NWCDI equips leaders with tools for project funding, policy navigation and citizen participation, all backed by insights from experienced professionals and case studies.

