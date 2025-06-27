Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,791 in the last 365 days.

Northwest Community Development InstituteJul21

StartJuly 21, 2025 MTAll day eventEndJuly 25, 2025 MTAll day event

Join us for the Northwest Community Development Institute (NWCDI) on July 21 – 25, 2025.
At the event, you will gain valuable skills in leadership, strategic planning and community engagement to drive sustainable growth.

You will learn practical solutions for challenges like economic development, affordable housing and infrastructure improvement, while fostering collaboration across sectors. NWCDI equips leaders with tools for project funding, policy navigation and citizen participation, all backed by insights from experienced professionals and case studies.

LEARN MORE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Northwest Community Development InstituteJul21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more