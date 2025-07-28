Submit Release
Japan Trade Office VisitSep02

StartSeptember 2, 2025 MTAll day eventEndSeptember 12, 2025 MTAll day event

Idaho’s Part-Time Trade Office Managers will be in Idaho to meet with companies interested in learning about opportunities to export and general market questions from September 2 – 12, 2025.

If your company is interested in participating or meeting with our Japan Trade Office Manager, please reach out to Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce.

