RCP appoints three new censors

The RCP has appointed three new censors to support the education, examination and maintaining standards in medical practice focus which is at the core of the RCP.

Dr Alex Crowe, Dr Sarah Gladdish and Dr Elaine Hui will take up post on 1 August 2025 and serve for 3 years.



The role of censor was established in the RCP’s founding charter of 1518. At any time, there are at least four censors as well as the education and training vice president, who is also known as the senior censor. The censors’ role has always been concerned with examinations, maintaining standards and education. Censors are present at the ceremonies to welcome new fellows and members into the RCP, at all the key RCP lectures, College Day and the annual general meeting.

The censors play a crucial role in upholding professional governance ensuring adherence to ethical standards and best medical practices. Through this disciplinary function, they maintain the integrity and reputation of the College and the medical profession as a whole.



Over time the role of censor has developed to participate actively in the workings of the RCP. Being a censor is a real opportunity to provide wise counsel and to help influence and shape RCP outputs. As an example, the censors developed the RCP Code of Conduct. Their current focus is physician wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion.

Dr Mumtaz Patel, president of the RCP, said:

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr Crowe, Dr Gladdish and Dr Hui to the College’s Censorate. Their diverse expertise will be invaluable as we refine healthcare education and support the next generation of UK-trained—and global—physicians.

“Their insights will reinforce the RCP’s longstanding commitment to educational excellence, public health advocacy and advancing standards across the profession. This fresh leadership ensures we remain well‑placed to meet the evolving challenges in healthcare.

“As we welcome our new censors, we also say a heartfelt thank you to Dr Ruth Law, Dr Rajaratnam Mathialagan and Dr Jo Sykes, who demit at the end of July. Their thoughtful contributions and dedicated service have been deeply appreciated, and they will be greatly missed.”