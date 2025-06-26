Food-conditioned, habituated grizzly bear euthanized in Island Park

On June 26, Idaho Fish and Game, in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, euthanized an adult male grizzly after it had become food-conditioned from consistently receiving food rewards in an Island Park neighborhood. The bear began frequenting the Pinehaven area early last week, where it received multiple food rewards from unsecured garbage cans, and broke into vehicles used to store garbage.

The large bear was consistently seen on doorbell cameras and tracks were seen throughout the neighborhood, accessing garbage, and pushing against buildings. Due to the bear’s consistent seeking of unnatural food and habituation to residential areas, it was captured and euthanized in the interest of human safety.

Because Island Park is home to both grizzly and black bears, residents and visitors who fail to properly store attractants are putting their neighbors and bears at risk. All residential garbage containers should be stored inside a garage or locked shed to prevent these types of situations from occurring. Garbage containers should only be put out the morning of pick-up, not the night before, and never left out in the open. Use of certified bear-resistant containers is also recommended. Storage of garbage in trucks or other vehicles is not a suitable storage solution and has been an ongoing problem.

Bears are extremely adaptable and can learn very quickly to associate people with food. The presence of unsecured food sources of human origin, such as residential garbage, bird seed, dog food, beehives, domestic poultry, or fruit trees have long been documented as sources of human-bear conflicts. Food-conditioned bears can rapidly lose their fear of humans, resulting in bears approaching people and ultimately putting the lives of both humans and bears at risk.

Grizzly bears in Idaho are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act and management actions are therefore done in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.