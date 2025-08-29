Minnesota DNR recognizes youth for outstanding conservation efforts (published August 29, 2025)

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen and Minnesota Rep. Rick Hansen honored two youths for their outstanding conservation efforts during the annual DNR Commissioner’s Youth Awards event at the Minnesota State Fair, which recognize one 4-H and one Future Farmers of America student.

Cheered on by fellow club members, friends and family, Kaylee Fischer from Lakeville in Dakota County received the 4-H Award, and Andrew Schmitz from Paynesville in Stearns County received the FFA Award during the ceremony.

“Kaylee and Andrew reflect the best of what we hope for in future leaders in conservation and natural resource management. The DNR is proud to recognize their thoughtful and science-based work with these awards,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “As we honor Kaylee and Andrew, we also recognize the incredible contributions of everyone involved in the 4-H and FFA organizations. We thank them for all they do to support and encourage the next generation of stewards of our natural resources.”

The DNR Commissioner’s Youth Awards are given annually to an FFA student and 4-H member who have demonstrated initiative, leadership, creativity and achievement in conservation and wise use of natural and agricultural resources. This is the 34th year of the award program.

Kaylee Fischer is a member of the Chub Lake Beavers 4-H Club in Dakota County, where she serves as the club’s junior treasurer and a 4-H county ambassador. Kaylee loves the outdoors and enjoys hunting deer, ducks and turkey. For several years, Kaylee has learned from a “wildlife mentor” who is a Minnesota Master Naturalist, engaging in projects such as osprey and beaver monitoring.

This year, Kaylee chose a 4-H project that involved learning about the unique life history of snapping turtles and how these very long-lived, prehistoric turtles survive Minnesota’s winters. Kaylee’s project also highlighted the challenges faced by recently hatched turtles, such as predators, polluted habitats and busy roadways.

Kaylee will enter eighth grade this fall and is the daughter of Paul and Bethany Fischer.

Andrew Schmitz has always loved fishing, hunting, hiking and anything in the outdoors. These interests led Andrew to pursue a Supervised Agricultural Experience at the Deep Portage Learning Center near Hackensack. SAEs are part of FFA students’ education and are designed to provide students with real-world career experiences in areas of agriculture and natural resources.

Andrew became a “shadow counselor” and eventually a “counselor-in-training” at Deep Portage. In these positions, he helped teach classes to youth on topics, such as hiking, outdoor survival, firearm safety, fishing and hunting. While at Deep Portage Learning Center, Andrew also helped conduct limnology studies on a nearby lake, where he independently tested water clarity, collected and analyzed water samples, and then recorded and compiled the data.

This fall, Andrew will return to Eden Valley-Watkins High School as a junior. One of his strong future interests is pursuing a career in law enforcement. Andrew is the son of Stacy and the late Joe Schmitz.