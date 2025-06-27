NPL Home Medical Named Winner of The Northeast Ohio Top Worplaces Award

NPL Home Medical specializes in providing high-quality,custom wheelchairs and has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer

STRONGSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NPL Home Medical, a provider of custom wheelchair and mobility solutions, has been named as a winner of the Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces Award, 2025. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.“Being named a Top Workplace means everything to us because it reflects how our team genuinely feels about the culture we’ve built,” said NPL President and CEO David Haynes. “The mobility solutions we provide can change lives and that sense of purpose fuels a deep commitment across our organization. We work hard to ensure every employee feels supported, empowered, and proud of the impact they make every day. This recognition is a testament to the belief our team has in our mission.”“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”About NPL Home MedicalFor over 20 years NPL Home Medical has been synonymous with “The Custom Wheelchair Experts.” NPL’s focuses exclusively on providing the optimum custom wheelchair, and a level of service second to none in the industry. Every mobility solution we provide is custom designed by our RESNA certified Assistive Technology Professionals (ATP’s) to specifically accommodate each patient’s unique needs. Having provided thousands of custom mobility solutions, NPL understands how important a patient’s mobility is. For more information, visit www.nplhomemedical.com About EnergageEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

