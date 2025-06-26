AIDA Country Report on Ukraine – Update on 2024

The updated AIDA Country Report on Ukraine provides a detailed overview on legislative and practice-related developments in asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention of asylum applicants and content of international protection in 2024.

A number of key developments are set out below.

Ongoing war: Due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the ongoing war, the number of new asylum applicants and developments regarding the country’s asylum system are limited compared to previous years. (e.g. 2,700 asylum applicants in 2021).

Asylum procedure

Statistics: There were 106 asylum applications in Ukraine in 2024 (including 34 from Russia, 17 from Tajikistan and 8 from Belarus). A total of 810 new and extended asylum certificates were issued. In the preliminary stage of the asylum procedure, the authorities made 69 decisions to send cases to further examination and they issued 17 negative decisions. In the further examination procedure, of a total of 216 decisions, five resulted in the granting of refugee status, 48 in the granting of national complementary protection and 163 in rejection (25% protection rate).

Reception conditions

Reception capacity and occupancy: Ukraine’s three reception centres had a total capacity of 421 places in 2024. At the end of the year, they were accommodating just 2 people: one in Zakarpattia region and the other in Yahotyn.

Detention of asylum applicants

Detention capacity and statistics: In 2024, there were three functioning detention centres for foreigners and stateless people considered to be staying in Ukraine irregularly. They had a total capacity of 566 places. The Chernihiv Migrant Custody Centre (MCC), which had been damaged by Russian shelling, resumed operation in May 2024. A total of 253 people (not necessarily asylum applicants) were placed in the MCCs in 2024 and 131 were released.

Content of international protection

Access to protection certificates and travel documents: In 2024, the SMS issued 50 travel documents to refugees and 93 travel documents to people in need of complementary protection. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, beneficiaries who fled from Ukraine have been unable to receive or extend their certificates and travel documents abroad. In some cases, they have also been unable to obtain a certificate for return to Ukraine from a diplomatic mission abroad. As a result, they have not been able to enter Ukraine even to renew their documents. However, in 2024, and with the support of R2P lawyers, a number of people with complementary protection were final able to obtain return permits from Ukrainian embassies abroad.

The full report is available here.

For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, please visit the AIDA website.