Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,290 in the last 365 days.

Vacancy: Communications Assistant

|Published on: 23rd December 2025|Categories: News|

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) is looking to recruit a Communications Assistant to assist its Communications Team for six months starting in January 2026 with the possibility of a four-month extension.

Please see below links to the job description and the application form.

Please send your completed application form to Ben Moore with the subject line ‘Application: Communications Assistant’ by 23.59 CET on Tuesday 6 January 2026.

The document should be sent in PDF or Word format with the name of the applicant in the title.

Please do not attach any reference or recommendation letters.

If you have any questions about the job vacancy, please contact Ben Moore.

NB/ Due to the large number of applications we usually receive, it will unfortunately not be possible for us to notify you if you have not been shortlisted for an interview. If you have not heard from us within one week of the closing date, please assume that your application has not been successful on this occasion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vacancy: Communications Assistant

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.