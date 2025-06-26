Crop Report for the Period June 17 to June 23, 2025

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 26, 2025

Conditions across the province were variable this past week, with some regions receiving limited rainfall and others experiencing heavy storms that brought wind, significant rain and hail resulting in damage to crops, buildings and machinery. Producers continue to assess crops for hail recovery which varies based on the type of crop and its developmental stage.

The northwest region received limited rainfall. Areas in the west-central and pockets in other regions received significant rainfall. The Macklin area received the highest rainfall at 108 millimeters (mm) recorded for the past week followed by the Wilkie area at 107 mm. The Semans area reported 99 mm and the Luseland area reported 96 mm for the week.

Rainfall significantly increased topsoil moisture in all regions this week. Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as six per cent surplus, 74 per cent adequate, 16 per cent short and four per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported as five per cent surplus, 64 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and nine per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is three per cent surplus, 57 per cent adequate, 26 per cent short and 14 per cent very short.

Cooler temperatures this week have slowed crop development. Oilseed crops are the furthest behind the normal stages of development for this time of year. Crops in the southwest region of the province are the furthest advanced while crops in the east-central and northeast regions are the furthest behind in development. Warmer temperatures and continued precipitation are needed to help crop development progress.

Provincially, one per cent of seeded land is flooded and unlikely to produce a crop. Similarly, one per cent of forage crops have excess moisture and are unlikely to produce a crop and one per cent of pasture land is not accessible or not usable. For areas experiencing reduced moisture, 52 per cent of the forage crops may have yields significantly impacted, along with 59 per cent expressing that the carrying capacity of pastures may be reduced.

The sporadic rainfall in Saskatchewan is also impacting livestock water supplies. Some producers are concerned about water availability for their animals. Provincially, one per cent of livestock water supplies are severely short, 21 per cent are moderately short, 23 per cent are anticipated to be short in the next couple months and 55 per cent are not expected to be short for the foreseeable future.

Various causes of crop damage were reported over the past week, including excess moisture due to recent rain, which has been rated as minor in most regions. Additionally, dry conditions continue to be reported with some regions noting severe damage. Some areas experienced minor to severe hail and wind damage with producers still assessing which crops will be able to recover. Minor frost damage was also reported and gophers continue to be a problem with minor to moderate damage in some areas. Flea beetles are persisting with producers taking control measures when needed.

Producers continue to finish in-crop herbicide applications and insecticide applications where needed as the weather allows. In the coming weeks, producers are looking towards fungicide applications given the recent rainfall that may be contributing to disease development. Haying equipment is being prepared with some producers just starting their haying operations. Fence checking continues as cattle are out to pasture.

Producers are reminded to take all safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support 24/7, toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

