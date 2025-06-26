New Zealand contributes NZ$ 150,000 to WTO Fish Fund

Ambassador Clare Kelly of New Zealand said: “New Zealand is delighted to be able to support the WTO Fisheries Funding Mechanism with this recent contribution. It is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable fisheries, ocean health, fishers and their communities. Through this contribution, we aim to assist developing and least-developed countries in implementing the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, ensuring that they have the tools and capacity to join global efforts to protect marine ecosystems.”

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: “I am grateful for the contribution from New Zealand, a leader in global efforts to rein in harmful fisheries subsidies. As I highlighted at the UN Ocean Conference 2025, the Agreement, once it enters into force, will provide developing and least-developed countries with technical and financial support to build the capacity needed to upgrade fisheries management and integrate sustainability considerations into their fisheries policies.

New Zealand's contribution to the WTO Fish Fund will help ensure we get off to a running start in providing this essential support.”

The Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies will enter into force upon its acceptance by two-thirds of WTO members. One hundred and two WTO members have formally accepted the Agreement. Nine more formal acceptances are needed for the Agreement to come into effect.

Because the new Agreement will involve adjustments and enhancements to WTO members' legislative and administrative frameworks, their transparency and notification obligations, and their fisheries management policies and practices, Article 7 of the Agreement provides for the creation of a voluntary funding mechanism to finance targeted technical assistance and capacity building to help developing and LDC members with implementation.

On 6 June, the WTO Fish Fund opened a Call for Proposals, inviting developing and LDC members that have ratified the Agreement to submit requests for project grants aimed at helping them implement the Agreement. WTO members can access the application portal here.

The Fund is operated by the WTO, with the support of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank Group. These core partners bring together relevant expertise to support members seeking assistance to implement the Agreement.

More information on the WTO Fisheries Funding Mechanism is available here.