EVEARA Remains One of the Few Independent White-Label Music Distribution Providers Amid Industry Consolidation

EVEARA White Label Solution Distribution Flow

DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global recorded music revenues from independent artists reached $12.7 billion in 2024, accounting for 35% of the market, significant shifts continue to reshape the music distribution landscape. With increasing consolidation among major players, EVEARA has emerged as one of the few remaining independent white-label music distribution platforms.

Founded and headquartered in Ireland, EVEARA enables partners to launch their own branded music distribution services using its turnkey platform. Designed for scalability and regulatory compliance, EVEARA’s infrastructure includes tools for audio processing, global delivery to digital streaming platforms, royalty tracking, data analytics, and fraud prevention.

“The music industry is experiencing rapid transformation, and independent infrastructure is becoming increasingly scarce,” said Levent Karahan, CEO of EVEARA and former A&R Manager at Sony Music Entertainment. “We provide a reliable, white-label solution for businesses and organizations that want to engage with the music creator economy.”

EVEARA currently supports over 80 partners worldwide and continues to expand into new markets and sectors. The platform serves a wide range of clients, from startups to established media and tech companies.

Recent industry developments—such as the expected integration of Downtown Music/FUGA into Virgin Music Group—highlight the ongoing consolidation trend, making independent options like EVEARA increasingly rare.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Levent Karahan, CEO

📧 lk@eveara.com

🌐 www.eveara.com

RUN YOUR OWN DO-IT-YOURSELF MUSIC DISTRIBUTION SERVICE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.