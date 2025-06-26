Ehfaaz Founder Wins P&G Alumni Early Achievement Award for Circular Innovation Across MENA

Aliyu Mohammed Ali, Founder & CEO of Ehfaaz, receives the 2025 P&G Alumni Early Achievement Award in Berlin for advancing circular economy innovation across MENA. Aliyu Mohammed Ali (center), Founder & CEO of Ehfaaz, pictured with fellow award recipients and leaders during the 2025 P&G Alumni Global Conference in Berlin. 2025 P&G Alumni Award Recipients, including Ehfaaz Founder Aliyu Mohammed Ali, recognized for advancing sustainability and circular economy innovation in the MENA region.

Founder of UAE-based Ehfaaz honored for transforming waste into value through real-world circular economy solutions.

We didn’t set out to be first. We set out to be useful - and that’s why the recognition came.” — Aliyu Mohammed Ali, Co-Founder & CEO, Ehfaaz

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aliyu Mohammed Ali, Co-Founder and CEO of Ehfaaz , has been awarded the prestigious P&G Alumni Early Achievement Award at the 2025 P&G Alumni Global Conference in Berlin. The award honors rising leaders making a meaningful difference through business - and Aliyu’s work transforming waste into value has done just that.Under Aliyu’s leadership, Ehfaaz has built a 10-solution circular economy platform tackling the region’s most pressing sustainability challenges - from repurposing food waste into compost and animal feed, to converting expired consumer goods into industrial cleaners and real-time ESG data.The Berlin recognition adds to a series of accolades for Ehfaaz in 2025, including:🥇 Best Education & Awareness – Sustainovation Challenge🥈 Best Circular Economy Practice – ReProCo🥈 Best Social Impact – Food IS NOT Waste Campaign🏆 GCC Circular Economy Product/Service Award – For regional contributions to circularity“What makes this award meaningful,” Aliyu shared during his acceptance speech, “is that it celebrates not just results, but values. At Ehfaaz, we’ve never chased recognition. We just kept building.”Founded in Dubai by Aliyu and co-founder Muhammad Danbappa, Ehfaaz serves brands, cities, and institutions across the Global South, helping them cut waste, emissions, and costs - while creating jobs and climate impact.From building machines from scrap metal to pioneering ethanol extraction from soft drinks, Ehfaaz’s innovations have always focused on one principle: give used resources a new life.As Aliyu’s speech video continues to make waves online, the message resonates far beyond Berlin: recognition is a moment - but innovation is a journey.

Aliyu Mohammed Ali's Award Acceptance Speech – P&G Alumni 2025

