On June 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s position regarding the recent confrontation between Iran and Israel and voiced the country’s concern over rising tensions in the region.

Extending his condolences over the loss of lives of Iranian nationals in the recent events, President Ilham Aliyev wished mercy upon the deceased and a swift recovery to the injured.

The Azerbaijani leader congratulated President Pezeshkian on achieving a ceasefire and halting the Iran-Israel confrontation, underlining the importance of peace and stability for the region.

President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for the condolences.

During the conversation, the two leaders also exchanged views on the future of bilateral relations. They fondly recalled President Pezeshkian’s successful visit to Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to implement the agreements reached during that visit.

President Ilham Aliyev also renewed his invitation for President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the upcoming Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in early July.