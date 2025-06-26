212 Derece Coaching Academy Supports Global Companies in Developing Coaching Skills for Leaders

Can Deniz Timur, MCC – Founder of 212 Derece Coaching Academy and author of Dönüşüm İçin Koçluk EmpowerLead Coach™: Coaching-Powered Leadership Program for Sustainable Transformation EQMind™: Emotional Intelligence Development Program for Next-Gen Leaders

Discover how coaching-based leadership fosters agility, trust, and emotional intelligence in today's most demanding corporate environments.

A coaching mindset isn’t just a skillset; it’s a way of being. When leaders begin to listen deeply and lead with curiosity, the transformation is not only individual—it’s cultural.” — Can Deniz Timur, MCC, founder of 212 Derece Coaching Academy

ANKARA, ÇANKAYA, TURKEY, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s business world—where traditional management models are losing ground—leadership is undergoing a profound transformation. Leadership is no longer about control, but about creating impact; no longer about giving orders, but about inspiring others.

One of the pioneers of this shift, 212 Derece Coaching Academy, is redefining what leadership truly means.

An ICF-accredited coaching school, 212 Derece, under the leadership of its founder and Master Certified Coach (MCC) Can Deniz Timur, empowers organizations not only with skills but with the internal mindset shift required for sustainable leadership transformation.

The academy’s signature programs EmpowerLead Coach Certification® and Advanced Team & Leadership Coaching—go beyond behavior change. They fundamentally reshape how leaders build relationships, make decisions, and contribute to their organizations.

One of 212 Derece’s internationally accredited programs, EQMind®, places emotional intelligence at the core of strategic leadership. Especially in high-pressure and uncertain environments, leaders build essential internal muscles—like emotional awareness, empathy, and stress resilience—through EQMind®. This approach ensures that leadership is not only goal-oriented, but also rooted in trust, engagement, and emotional durability.

“Leadership today is not about giving commands, but about sparking a fire within others,” says Timur.

“When a leader shifts from pressure to presence, from command to coaching, they don’t just lead more effectively—they transform the entire culture.”

How Leadership Transformation Happens

212 Derece’s programs integrate coaching methodology with cognitive development models, helping leaders reshape their internal stance, mental patterns, and communication reflexes.

Post-program HR analytics reveal significant outcomes:

• 27% improvement in solution-focused communication

• 31% increase in decision-making agility under pressure

• 45% boost in conflict resolution confidence and flexibility

• 34% rise in team trust, collaboration, and sense of belonging

• Noticeable transformation in stress regulation and emotional awareness

“The language of leadership is changing: Listening is central, and understanding replaces judgment. This new approach strengthens not only goal achievement, but also trust, creativity, and cultural engagement.”

Coaching Culture: A Shift from the Inside Out

212 Derece not only delivers training—it guides organizations in building sustainable internal coaching ecosystems. Shortly after implementation, leaders report visible behavioral shifts across teams.

Managers in participating organizations shared early-stage observations:

“People are listening more, judging less. They give fewer orders and offer more guidance. This shift enhances not only performance, but also trust, creativity, and commitment within the organization.”

A Coaching Mindset: A New Leadership Prerequisite

In today’s organizations, leadership is no longer defined by giving direction alone. Leaders are expected to understand before being understood, to reflect rather than react, and to empower instead of control. From my experience working with hundreds of leaders, I’ve seen that coaching is no longer just a helpful tool—it is the new leadership baseline.

A coaching mindset is about more than techniques. It’s a way of being—one that is rooted in deep listening, non-judgmental curiosity, shared ownership, and a genuine belief in human potential.Once a leader adopts this mindset, the shift is immediate—not just in behavior, but in energy. The way the team speaks, decides, and thinks together begins to evolve. It’s no longer about top-down control; it’s about co-creation.

This kind of leadership creates ripples. When a leader listens with curiosity, others speak with courage. When a leader models emotional honesty, the team becomes more emotionally agile. The result? A culture shaped by trust, openness, and adaptability. And this is where psychological safety becomes real—not a concept on a slide, but a lived experience. In safe environments, people bring not just their ideas, but their whole selves to the table.

When leaders lead with a coaching mindset, transformation is no longer a target on the horizon—it becomes the air the team breathes every day.

As Can Deniz Timur, MCC, founder of 212 Derece Coaching Academy, puts it:

“In today’s business world, leadership is no longer about giving orders—it’s about igniting a spark.

A coaching mindset isn’t just a skillset; it’s a way of being.

When leaders begin to listen deeply and lead with curiosity, the transformation is not only individual—it’s cultural.

People feel safer, more creative, and more connected. And this is where real change begins.”

About 212 Derece Coaching Academy

212 Derece is an ICF-accredited coaching academy offering leadership and team development programs. It has enabled thousands of leaders across strategic sectors—finance, aviation, automotive, defense, manufacturing, and technology—to lead transformative change based on coaching principles.

The academy believes that a one-degree shift in leadership can create lasting, meaningful transformation.

Contact

📩 info@212derece.com

🌐 www.212derece.com

