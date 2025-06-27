Colle AI Enhances Collaborative Features for Multichain Project Teams

Colle AI

New updates streamline group workflows and asset co-creation for cross-chain NFT development

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain NFT creation platform powered by artificial intelligence, has introduced a suite of enhanced collaboration tools tailored for project teams building across blockchain ecosystems. This update focuses on improving real-time cooperation, task visibility, and shared asset management for developers, creators, and teams working in tandem on NFT campaigns.The new features allow teams to co-manage smart asset workflows with assigned roles, version tracking, and chain-specific deployment planning—giving contributors the flexibility to operate in parallel across multiple networks. Through Colle AI’s secure collaboration environment, team members can co-edit assets, review publishing flows, and test deployment logic in real time, significantly reducing coordination delays.These upgrades also include integrated multichain support for Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain, allowing project stakeholders to manage collections and drops with precision across decentralized networks. A smart notification system and AI-powered deployment recommendations further enhance group efficiency and cross-team decision-making.By enabling smoother collaboration for NFT developers and creative teams, Colle AI continues to strengthen its position as a full-stack creation platform for the Web3 economy. These advancements reflect the platform’s commitment to building scalable, intelligent tools for creators and developers shaping the future of digital assets.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.