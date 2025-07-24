Submit Release
COLLE Streamlines No-Code Deployment Tools for NFT Developers

Ensuring the integrity of digital art through AI-powered certification and innovation.

Colle AI simplifies NFT creation with intuitive no-code systems, empowering developers with faster deployment and broader multichain capabilities.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colle AI, the multichain AI-NFT platform accelerating digital asset creation, has unveiled its no-code deployment toolkit designed specifically for NFT developers. This latest feature delivers seamless automation and intuitive workflows, making it easier than ever to build, launch, and scale NFT projects without complex coding requirements.

The no-code tools are fully integrated into Colle AI’s multichain infrastructure, allowing developers to create cross-compatible NFT assets with real-time customization options and instant multichain publishing. With its drag-and-deploy interface, creators can harness advanced automation and AI assistance to configure smart contracts, asset metadata, and visual designs—all within a single streamlined environment.

This strategic enhancement aligns with Colle AI’s vision of making NFT development more accessible and scalable across chains like Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and the XRP Ledger. By removing the technical barriers traditionally tied to NFT deployment, Colle AI enables faster go-to-market strategies and opens the door to a broader base of creators entering the Web3 space.

About Colle AI
Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+ +1 707-622-6168
