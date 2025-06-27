Dmitry Shubov Attends Echelon Singapore 2025, Connecting With Southeast Asia's Top Innovators

Dmitry Shubov Consulting

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dmitry Shubov, founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting, attended the Echelon Singapore Conference on June 10th and 11th, 2025. This tech conference is dedicated to empowering startups and investors with the essential tools, strategic insights, and valuable connections needed to thrive within a dynamic and competitive innovation ecosystem.

Southeast Asia has become a hotspot for talented innovators and exciting investment, producing some groundbreaking startups such as Gojek, Carro, Lalamove, and others.

In 2025, much like Mr. Shubov's own mission at Dmitry Shubov Consulting, Echelon Singapore focused intensely on ecosystem resilience, emphasizing the importance of building adaptable and sustainable business models in the face of evolving market conditions. Another key theme at Echelon was collective innovation. This highlights how effective it is to collaborate and share knowledge about driving technological advancements across Southeast Asia.

"I enjoyed getting to meet so many tech innovators and hear their insights on today's technological enhancements," says Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

As Mr. Shubov attends conferences to learn from and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs, he is open to mentoring and backing aspiring entrepreneurs at the pre-seed and seed level who are looking to enter or expand into the U.S. market. If an individual is seeking guidance or mentorship, they can reach out to Dmitry Shubov Consulting, and learn more about how to get started.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting, our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

