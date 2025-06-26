Statewide trout stocking highlights for July 2025

Browns Pond – 600 rainbow trout

This small pond offers easy access to fishing on the southern edge of the McCall airport.

Fischer Pond – 300 rainbow trout

Tucked into a city park, this pond provides good bank fishing. The pond is the cornerstone of a cooperative community effort.

Ol’ McDonald Pond – 300 rainbow trout

This small community pond in Council offers easy access next to Wilco Park.

Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout

This beautiful lake is one of the most popular recreation spots in the State!

Rowland Pond – 300 rainbow trout

Also known as Scout Pond, this is a pretty pond in the woods close to McCall. Anglers will find good bank fishing in this peaceful setting.

Tripod Reservoir – 480 rainbow trout

This is a small mountain lake near Smith's Ferry and is regularly stocked with rainbow trout. Check out this awesome video to get you excited to take the kids fishing!

Warm Lake – 3,000 rainbow trout

Located in Valley County, this area is very popular for camping, hiking, boating and fishing.

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 1,728 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 1,296 rainbow trout

Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence – 1,750 rainbow trout

Bull Trout Lake – 2,000 rainbow trout

One of several serene mountain lakes, this lake is nestled in the pines above Banner Summit. While anglers can easily fish from the shore, the lakes in this area are ideal for canoes, kick boats and float tubes.

Middle Fork Payette River – 1,500 rainbow trout

Redband trout, brook trout, and stocked hatchery rainbows support this fine fishery. Access is great along a well-traveled road with good camping areas nearby.

North Fork Boise River – 3,500 rainbow trout

This is a popular mountain river where anglers can target a variety of salmonids within the mainstem and tributaries. Catch rates on this river won’t disappoint you!

Sage Hen Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

This mountain reservoir is surrounded by forests. Five campgrounds are located adjacent to the reservoir and are managed by the Boise National Forest.

South Fork Payette River – 3,500 rainbow trout

Stocking locations include: Mountain View Campground, near the fire station at Jolene Drive, Helende Campground, 10-mile Bridge (immediately adjacent to Lowman Ponds), and near Grandjean.