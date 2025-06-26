From Rescue to Romance: Entrepreneur Honors Late Dog's Memory by Creating Dating Site That Saves Lives

Duncan with Paul

New Platform Pawsome Pair Donates 20% of Revenue to Animal Shelters

Pawsome Pair’s all about dog lovers finding their match and helping pups like my rescue Duncan, where 20% of every membership goes to no-kill shelters, humane societies, and animal rescues.” — Paul Fialon

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as an unexpected bond between a self-proclaimed "non-dog person" and a traumatized rescue dog has blossomed into Pawsome Pair , a revolutionary dating platform that's changing lives both human and canine. Founded by Holland entrepreneur Paul Fialon, the site connects dog and cat lovers while honoring the memory of Duncan, a labrador / beagle mix whose resilience inspired a mission of second chances.The story begins in July 2018 at a local animal shelter, where Duncan sat quietly among barking, tail-wagging dogs desperate for attention. Unlike the others, he barked just once before lying down, his eyes reflecting a lifetime of hardship. Duncan was one of 19 "royalty dogs"—survivors of a shocking animal abuse case that had claimed five lives and left 32 animals rescued from a vacant home."I was never really a dog person," admits Paul Fialon. "But there was something about Duncan that I couldn't shake. He had porcupine quills embedded in his neck, bite marks, and scars from fighting other dogs for food. The shelter explained he'd likely spent his entire first two years without human interaction in that house, unattended and forgotten."What happened next transformed both their lives. Duncan, who initially didn't know how to be a pet—hiding his food, running away, unable to play—slowly learned to trust. Through patience and understanding, a remarkable bond formed that taught Paul about resilience, courage, and the transformative power of love."Duncan taught me what it means to face each day with courage despite what the past has brought," Paul reflects. "He wasn't just a dog—he was a gift, a companion, and a reminder of the beauty of second chances. I became a dog person because of Duncan."When Duncan crossed the rainbow bridge, his legacy lives on through Pawsome Pair ( pawsomepair.com ), launched to help other pet lovers find meaningful connections while saving shelter animals. The platform recognizes that for many people, pets aren't just animals—they're family members integral to finding compatible partners.True to Duncan's story of second chances, Pawsome Pair donates 20% of every paid membership directly to no-kill animal shelters, humane societies, and animal rescues. This means every romantic connection made on the platform also helps save a life—exactly what Duncan would have wanted."Duncan showed me that the most meaningful relationships are built on patience, understanding, and unconditional love," says Paul. "Pawsome Pair isn't just about finding romance—it's about finding someone who shares your values of compassion and commitment to giving back."The platform launches with a special introductory offer of $20 per month for the first year, making meaningful connections accessible while maximizing donations to animal welfare organizations. Unlike traditional dating apps focused on quick swipes, Pawsome Pair encourages members to showcase their pets and share stories of the bonds that define them."In a world of superficial connections, we're building a community around shared values," Paul explains. "Duncan rescued me first—now we're helping others find love while rescuing more animals in need."For Duncan's story to come full circle, from a traumatized shelter dog to the inspiration behind a platform saving other animals, represents the very essence of what second chances can accomplish.About Pawsome PairPawsome Pair is a dating platform designed specifically for dog and cat lovers, founded on the principle that meaningful relationships are built on shared values of compassion and love for animals. Twenty percent of all paid memberships support no-kill animal shelters, humane societies, and animal rescues. Learn more at pawsomepair.com.Media Contact:Paul FialonFounder, Pawsome Pair, LLC(231) 835-0356hello@pawsomepair.compawsomepair.comTagline: "From Rescue to Romance"

