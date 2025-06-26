Concierge Auctions and The Agency to Sell Entrepreneur Joy Mangano’s Gilded Long Island Mansion At Luxury Auction

Stanford White-Designed Estate on Nine Secluded Waterfront Acres Minutes from NYC and the Hamptons on the Prestigious Long Island Gold Coast Over 22,000 Square Feet Across Three Distinct Luxury Residences Resort-Style Indoor Pool Pavilion with Spa and Fitness Center Professional Tennis Court with Lush Botanical-Style Gardens

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Manor, a sprawling and furnished Gilded Age mansion located on the Gold Coast of Long Island, owned by inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano, will sell at auction next month via Concierge Auctions. Designed by famed architect Stanford White, the Nissequogue, New York property spans 22,000 square feet across nine acres with picturesque views overlooking the Long Island Sound. Originally listed for $20 million, it will sell in cooperation with Kyle Roskot of The Agency. Starting bids are expected between $4 million and $7 million. The auction is scheduled to open 22 July on Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and culminate on 25 July.

Mangano—founder of the self-wringing and industry-changing Miracle Mop, and the founder and CEO of CleanBoss, a company that develops and sells revolutionary cleaning products—has lived in the home since 2000.

“My entire life has been devoted to saving people time with the invention of my products. Deciding to sell my home through a luxury auction is very exciting to me. I love that an auction can help condense the timeframe and reach more incredible people throughout the world who can discover this one-of-a-kind property,” said Mangano, the inspiration behind both the movie Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence and the new off-Broadway play, Joy: A New Musical. “This is a beautiful home with so much history. I’m excited by the prospect of a new family having the opportunity to breathe new life throughout the estate and make it their own.”

“The beauty of this auction and this incredible turnkey property is that the new owner will be able to enjoy it the day they close,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “Our auction platform is ideal for savvy businesswomen, like Joy, who knows what she wants and is willing to act fast to make it happen. We accelerate what can often take years and deliver both a sale and the gift of time to our clients.”

This auction marks the first time Concierge Auctions has partnered with The Agency in Long Island after multiple successes nationwide, including the sale of a prominent Beverly Hills, California home whose auction sale was featured in The Agency’s Netflix reality show, Buying Beverly Hills.

“This auction marks a truly unique moment for buyers to compete for one of Long Island’s most remarkable Gilded Age estates. Designed by renowned architect Stanford White and meticulously reimagined by iconic inventor Joy Mangano, the home blends grandeur and intimacy across over 22,000 square feet,” said Mauricio Umansky, co-founder and CEO of The Agency. “Offering it at auction ensures broad exposure and a dynamic, transparent sale process—one that does justice to the estate’s historic significance and modern luxury.”

Beyond its historic appeal, Swan Manor—located at One Swan Place—was designed for both grand entertaining and resort-style living by White, one of the most significant architects at the turn of the 20th century, whose design principles embody the ‘American Renaissance’. He designed many luxury homes in addition to numerous civic, institutional, and religious buildings.

Spread across three residences, the property’s 22,000 square feet features 14 bedrooms and 14 and a half bathrooms. The main home spans 17,790 square feet and includes a grand two-story great room, a sunroom, and expansive kitchen. An old barn on the property was converted into a separate three-bedroom guest house, and a four-car detached garage includes an additional living area and two bedrooms above that would have served as the staff quarters when the estate was first built.

The estate has no shortage of amenities for both owners and guests to enjoy, including a large indoor swimming pool, fully equipped gym, massage room and sauna, Prohibition-era inspired bar, and wine cellar with its own tasting room. Outside, the grounds are designed for both leisure and recreation with newly updated tennis courts, manicured landscaped gardens with a stone waterfall, and numerous patios and furnished spaces for lounging.

Swan Manor is located in the village of Nissequogue, about 60 miles from New York City on the Gold Coast of Long Island. Named for the nearby Nissequogue River, the village features many private estates dating from the Gilded Age. Residents of Nissequogue enjoy the area’s tranquility, preserved history, rolling hills, and access to outdoor recreation on the river with easy train access to Manhattan, the Hamptons, multiple golf courses, country clubs, and more.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Visual Grip and Photografic Studios.

The property is available daily for private showings by appointment only, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.