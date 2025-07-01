CHBO promotes Jessica Lewis to Director of Client Services

CHBO promotes within the CHBO organization

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promotion Announcement: Jessica Lewis Named Director of Client ServicesWe are proud to announce the promotion of Jessica Lewis to Director of Client Services at CHBO ( Corporate Housing by Owner ).Over the past 10 years, Jessica has been a cornerstone of the CHBO team — bringing unmatched dedication, insight, and care to everything she does. Her commitment to our clients and her deep understanding of our business have made her an invaluable leader.In her new role, Jessica will be responsible for expanding our preferred client base and leading strategies to enhance client retention, satisfaction, and engagement. As a senior leader, she will ensure the highest level of client service by training and supporting our Sales team, implementing innovative retention initiatives, and serving as a senior point of contact for our key accounts.Jessica Lewis has also helped CHBO shape their Rental Program , designed to help property owners gain more executive business, and has been promoted to oversee the CHBO Rental Program. Jessica has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to excellence. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the continued growth and success of the CHBO rental portfolio.Jessica is proactive, strategic, and truly client-obsessed — precisely the kind of leader who builds lasting partnerships and drives long-term success.Please join us in congratulating Jessica on this well-earned next step in her CHBO journey!

