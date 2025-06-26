Introducing MOVA: Where Clean Meets Clever in Cat Care

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOVA is delighted to present its latest innovation: the MOVA Self-cleaning Litter Box. Built with cat lovers in mind, it is set to redefine how people clean the litter box—and to free them from the hassle of daily scooping. The product is soon to launch on Kickstarter, and anticipation is already building for this game-changing self-cleaning cat litter box.

Unlike traditional litter boxes that tend to trap smells, MOVA features an air purifying system and an auto deodorant spray that effectively eliminates unwanted odors. It keeps the space clean and fresh at all times for both your cats and your family. Beyond a clean space, MOVA also prioritizes your cat’s safety. The self-cleaning litter box is equipped with multiple sensors that automatically stop the cleaning process to prevent your cat from getting hurt.

Instead of scooping several times a day, MOVA is designed to free your hands. Its non-stick materials allow even soft waste to clump easily, making automatic cleaning smoother and more hygienic. All you need to do is pull out and remove the trash bag. Every detail exudes thoughtful design and convenience, making MOVA an ideal companion for you and your cat.

Key Features that Set MOVA Self-cleaning Litter Box Apart:

- Odor & Germ Control: The air purifying system and bio-enzyme membrane work together to keep your home fresh all the time—carbon absorbs odors from above, while enzymes neutralize them below, targeting gases like ammonia and sulfur dioxide.

- Smart Safety Pause: Equipped with several sensors to protect your cat’s safety. Cleaning stops automatically if the cat approaches. It will only resume cleaning once all cats have safely left the area.

- Easy Cleaning: Thanks to the one-pull removal design, you can take out the trash bag without getting your hands dirty—no mess, no hassle!

- Non-stick & Soft Stool Clumping: Made with advanced non-stick materials, the litter box ensures even soft waste clumps effectively, preventing residue from sticking to the surface. This not only makes the automatic cleaning process smoother and more efficient but also keeps the interior cleaner and more hygienic for your cat.

- Large Capacity: Designed with a large 11L waste bin, it allows up to 14 days of use without needing to remove waste clumps. You don’t have to worry about a busy schedule or a short trip because MOVA takes care of your cat with ease and reliability.

- Multi-Litter Compatible: Works well with clay, tofu, and mixed litters for maximum convenience. The built-in rim guard helps prevent spills and keeps your space clean.

- Spacious Semi-Open Design: Boasting a spacious interior — 21.78'' × 22.88'' × 30.09'' — it is suitable for cats weighing between 3.3 and 22 lbs. Whether you have a big cat or multiple cats, MOVA is designed to take good care of them all.

- Health Tracking: MOVA not only serves as a litter box but also monitors your cats’ health. It records each cat’s weight and toilet habits. You can find out if your cat may have potential health issues through the data shown in the app.



Pricing & Availability

The MOVA Self-cleaning Litter Box is scheduled for release on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter on June 24 2025. The smart self-cleaning litter box offers remarkable value with a price point starting at $299. To learn more about the product and availability, visit the MOVA Webiste: https://prelaunch.mova-tech.com/. Visit MOVA's pre-launch page to stay updated and be among the first to experience MOVA’s self-cleaning litter box. Don't miss the chance to experience a new era of effortless pet care.

About the Company

MOVA is a pioneering brand focusing on smart technological innovation. From advanced cleaning systems to a wide array of intelligent home solutions, MOVA empowers users to elevate everyday living with greater comfort, convenience, and efficiency.

Driven by a deep understanding of modern households, MOVA crafts seamless, intuitive experiences that enhance life at home and embody the elegance of simplicity.

Now, MOVA is proud to introduce its latest innovation: a cutting-edge self-cleaning litter box designed to redefine pet care. Combining state-of-the-art automation with sleek, user-centric design, this new product offers pet owners a cleaner, easier, and more hygienic way to care for their cats—setting a new standard for effortless living.

