Small Batch Company, Rendered Gold, Sources from Local Farmers to Make Natural Skincare Products Using Grass Fed Tallow

Rendered Gold Rendered Gold Owners/Partners

Ethically sourced, naturally made—tallow skincare that supports farms and the future.

ST. CATHARINES, CANADA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon and Amber, the dynamic duo behind the small batch company Rendered Gold , have been making waves in the skincare industry with their use of grass fed tallow in their products. Tallow, a rendered beef fat, has been used for centuries as a natural moisturizer and is known for its nutrient-rich properties. Shannon and Amber have taken this traditional ingredient and elevated it by sourcing only grass fed, pasture raised cows from local farmers and rendering the fat themselves.Rendered Gold prides itself on using natural ingredients and avoiding synthetic fragrances and chemicals in their skincare products. This commitment to using only the best and most natural ingredients has set them apart from other companies in the industry. By sourcing their tallow from local farmers, Shannon and Amber are not only supporting their community, but also ensuring the highest quality of their products.Grass fed tallow is not only beneficial for the environment, but also for the skin. Its composition is similar to that of human skin, making it easily absorbed and providing deep hydration. This makes it a perfect ingredient for skincare products, especially for those with sensitive skin. Shannon and Amber have seen firsthand the positive effects of using tallow in their own skincare routines and are excited to share its benefits with their customers.Rendered Gold's sourcing from local farmers not only supports sustainable and ethical practices, but also promotes the use of natural and nourishing ingredients in skincare. Shannon and Amber are passionate about creating products that are not only good for the skin, but also for the planet. With their dedication to using grass fed tallow and other natural ingredients, Rendered Gold is setting a new standard in the skincare industry. For more information on their products and mission, visit their website at www.renderedgold.com

Legal Disclaimer:

