Job Announcement: Case Administrator - U.S. Bankruptcy Court

POSITION OVERVIEW

The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of North Dakota is accepting applications for the position of Case Administrator. A Case Administrator manages the progression of bankruptcy cases and related adversary proceedings from case opening to final disposition by maintaining official case records, monitoring for completion of required procedural steps, and performing various functions in accordance with internal controls, procedures, and rules. Additionally, a Case Administrator serves as a records and reproduction clerk, receives and reviews incoming court documents, is proficient in all facets of customer service and performs other duties as assigned.

Monitor the progress of bankruptcy cases and related adversary proceedings from opening to closing to ensure their orderly and efficient movement through the court.

Perform front counter duties: Process filed documents, perform financial transactions, manage archiving/records matters and collect appropriate fees.

Monitor case records for conformity with appropriate rules, practices and/or court requirements.

Review and ensure the accuracy, timeliness and quality of data entered into the Case Management/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) database.

Prepare, analyze and ensure the accuracy of various case management reports.

Generate notices related to bankruptcy case events.

Provide appropriate case information to the public, attorneys and other parties involved in bankruptcy cases over the telephone, in writing, or at the front counter.

Travel on a limited basis.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Applicants must have a two-year college degree. Experience in a court or legal field may be substituted for the educational requirement. The applicant must have the ability to follow detailed instructions and must have skill and accuracy in data entry. The applicant must have the ability to effectively communicate with judges, attorneys, other court employees and the public. Excellent oral and written communication skills are required. Proficiency in using word processing and PDF processing applications is required.

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year college or university is preferred.

BENEFITS

Paid annual leave

Paid sick leave

11 paid holidays per year

Medical coverage with a government contribution

Vision and dental insurance

Life insurance program with a government contribution

Long-term care insurance

Flexible Spending Program

Federal Employees Retirement System

Thrift Savings Plan with employer matching, similar to 401K

Telework and flexible schedules, in accordance with local policy

Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or eligible to work in the United States.

The court requires employees to adhere to a Code of Conduct which is available upon request.

This position is subject to mandatory participation in direct deposit for payroll.

The successful candidate will be subject to a background and fingerprint check as a condition of employment.

The court has a right to modify the conditions of this announcement, withdraw the announcement, or fill the position at any time before the closing date, any of which may occur without prior written notice.

HOW TO APPLY

Qualified applicants should submit the following in PDF form to this email address: ndb_jobs@ndb.uscourts.gov. Visit https://www.ndb.uscourts.gov for more information.

AO-78 Federal Judicial Branch Application for Employment. This form can be found at:

https://www.uscourts.gov/forms-rules/forms/application-judicial-branch-federal-employment

Cover letter

Resume including three professional references (letters not required)

The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of North Dakota is an Equal Opportunity Employer.