Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes Cabinet’s appointment of new IDT board

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomes the appointment of the new Independent Development Trust (IDT) board by the South African Cabinet. The new board members were nominated by the selection committee, appointed in terms of the IDT’s Deed of Trust, after the Minister submitted the nominations for consideration ahead of their new term starting on 5 July 2025.

Cabinet appointed the following people to the board of the IDT:

Ms Zimbini Hill (reappointment)

Ms Lerato Makgothatso Kumalo

Prof Stella Motlhago Bvuma

Mr Wayne Stewart Manthe

Dr Deenadayalen Konar

Mr Neil Jensen

Ms Sekadi Phayane-Shakhane

Ms Thobile Buhlebethu Maloka

Prof Raymond Nkado (reappointment)

Ms Bongekile Zulu

The Minister said the board’s appointment brings to an end a period of instability at the IDT, which has seen several leadership changes and serious allegations of corruption levelled against the entity. He thanked the current board, which was only fully constituted earlier this year after operating without a quorum, for the commendable progress made under difficult circumstances.

“Despite the orchestrated campaign to derail the clean-up of the IDT—which included the placement of false news articles, the circulation of digitally altered voice notes, and a social media bot campaign—we have succeeded in appointing a credible board, which I have no doubt will help rebuild the entity. We have faced many obstacles in our efforts to restore good governance at the IDT, undoubtedly from those with vested interests they sought to protect,” Minister Macpherson said.

“The IDT has an important role to play in the delivery of social infrastructure to communities where it is most needed, and I look forward to working with the incoming board to ensure that the entity fulfils this mandate. Furthermore, I would like to thank the current board for the commendable progress they have made. It is essential that the incoming board builds on this foundation and finalises matters related to lifestyle audits of senior executives, ensuring a pathway to a clean audit and resolving outstanding investigations into alleged irregularities into office leasing and tender awards.”

