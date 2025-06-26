Water and Sanitation hosts National Youth Indaba, 30 Jun

In commemoration of the Youth Month, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will host the three-day National Youth Indaba from 30 June to 02 July 2025. The event will take place at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The event will be hosted by DWS in collaboration with Rand Water. The Indaba will discuss, address, and report on progress made with respect to water and sanitation challenges affecting the youth, under the national theme: “Skills for the Changing World – Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation”.

The specific objectives of the National Youth Indaba include:

Facilitate participation of youth and key stakeholders.

Capacitate the youth with information, opportunities, and technical resources.

Launch the South African Implementation Framework for the Young Professional Network.

Recognise youth innovations, achievements, and success stories.

Encourage Nation Building Programmes.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 30 June 2025

Time: 08:00 – 15:30

Venue: Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg, Gauteng

For media confirmations please contact Ms Nthabiseng Dhlamini on 082 878 6915 / dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact Sanku Tsunke at DWS Media Liaison on 066 299 2915 / tsunkes@dws.gov.za

