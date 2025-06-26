Noman Bashir, a fellow with MIT’s Climate and Sustainability Consortium, speaks with Abby Acone of FOX 13 about the environmental impacts of generative AI, and the benefits and challenges posed by increasing use of AI tools. Bashir emphasizes that generative AI use should be “a very judicious use case not a blind application of AI for all applications.”

